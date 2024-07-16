How To Reason with a Demoralized Person (Part 4) - The Golden Bridge
Building a golden bridge with your newly questioning normie friends: What else has the corporate media lied about? The 3 biggest lies that enable all the other big lies.
Comrades: We are subverting an empire of lies.
After Biden’s debate debacle and Trump’s failed assassination, narrative collapse is accelerating. The last shreds of MSM’s credibility are disintegrating. We have a unique window of opportunity to build golden bridges and deliver truth to many who are questioning in ways they weren’t before. Every soul coun…