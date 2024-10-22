How To Slay the Dragon and Wrestle the Bear
Why China is a 10x greater threat than Russia, the MSM pushes the opposite narrative that Russia is a 10x greater threat than China, and how America can prevail over both while avoiding World War 3
Comrades: The CCP is 10x more dangerous than Russia, yet American “elites” behave as though the opposite is true.
Since World War 2, China and Russia have taken turns as America’s most formidable competitor. Both possess massive territories, economies, and militaries. After the Soviet Union lost the Cold War with the fall of the Berlin Wall in 1989, the …