Comrades: Cultural commissars produce narratives. Fake news commissars repeat them. Political commissars legislate them. That is how our theater kid occupied government detaches itself from reality and manufactures its own. The counter-cultural revolution must build a flywheel that saves our civilization from this death spiral.

Hamilton is a musical vibrator for AWFLs. After debuting in 2015, it has generated over $1 billion in ticket sales as the 4th highest grossing Broadway play of all time. Creator and star actor Lin-Manuel Miranda described it as "America then, as told by America now". He casted the founding fathers as diverse BIPOCs intentionally to subvert history and seduce his target audience. It pioneered the trend of race-swapping, where black actors play white characters but never the other way around. The only white cast member in Hamilton was the villain, King George. Even though the music and lyrics are beyond insufferable, the libs have worshipped them for the past decade. Hamilton was heralded among “elite” tastemakers with a record-breaking 16 nominations, 11 awards, and Best Musical at the Tony Awards. It also won the 2016 Pulitzer Prize for Drama.

Hamilton is a case study of leftist cultural dominance and desecration. In defiance to Trump’s takeover of the Kennedy Center, Lin-Manuel cancelled the play’s performances there. The Swamp is full of theater kids who revere him. They see the world as a Hamilton stage where they are the stunning and brave resistance to tyranny. DC District Court Judge Ana C. Reyes is part of that cult. Biden appointed this red guard in black robes as the first LGBT Latinx judge of that circuit. Last week, the foreign-born Harvard Law demoralization agent cited Hamilton in her order to force America’s military to continue enlisting transgender troops:

The court’s opinion is long, but its premise is simple. In the self-evidence truth that “all people are created equal”†, all means all. Nothing more. And certainly nothing less. †Women were “included in the sequel” when passage of the Nineteenth Amendment granted them the right to vote in 1920. See Lin-Manuel Miranda, Hamilton: An American Musical (2016); compare US Declaration of Independence (1776) with US Const. amend. XIX (1920). That right is one of the many that thousands of transgender persons serve to protect.

Progressive utopia is when President AOC appoints her to the Supreme Court like fellow DEI hire Katanji Brown Jackson, who fulfilled her dream by making a cameo on a Broadway play:

Adolescence is currently the #1 show on Netflix. Creators Jack Thorne and Stephen Graham performed the opposite race-swapping as Hamilton. They cast a white British teenager as the perpetrator of a horrific knife crime, even though that is the opposite of the story and data that the series is based on. Britain is still reeling from the unrest in response to the BAME criminal who stabbed three girls to death in Stockport. Not to mention decades of increasing migrant crime from knives, cars, and grooming gangs. They should call the show Black Mirror (pun intended).

Netflix propaganda is insidious because it reaches far more people and becomes the basis for their understanding of the world. MSM reinforces it. They know exactly what they are doing with these provocations. Normies never see the real crime statistics on X/Substack, even though AI makes that information easily accessible. A Chinese filmmaker would never cast Indians to play ancient emperors, but the white liberal mind is beyond repair. Societies that desecrate their own histories and disrespect their own people have all but given up on themselves.

UK Member of Parliament Anneliese Midgley is playing the role of Judge Reyes across the pond. She has called for Adolescence to be screened to Parliament and schools, claiming it would help reduce misogyny and violence against women and girls. Labour Prime Minister Two-Tier Keir Starmer has supported her virtue signaling. Miniseries creator Jack Thorne looks exactly how you’d expect. These are the soy faces of modern tyranny.

Meanwhile in Antarctica, South African scientists are isolated in a frozen hell with no hope of rescue for many months. Who would bet against Netflix casting an adaptation of this nightmare with white men and a BIPOC woman (probably Zendaya)? Reality is more subversive than fiction.

Speaking of South African-Americans…

Orwell and Solzhenitsyn would be proud: “We know that they are race swapping. They know that they are race swapping. They know that we know they are race swapping, but they are still race swapping… Who controls the race controls the past…”

If you want a reality-based view on the absolute state of Oxford, London, and the Yookay, check out these travel guides: