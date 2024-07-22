Comrades: The time has come for us to reimagine what can be, unburdened by what has been.

Kamala Harris is closer to the Presidency than ever before. As the DNC’s memesmith, I have created stunning and brave posters for DIE Commissar Kamala’s campaign. They capture the essence of Progressive Utopia using her signature word salad copy pasta phrase. Which Kamala 2024 poster below is your favorite? The spiciest ones are behind the paywall.

2024 is the meme election. A meme is worth a thousand words. In an age of short attention spans, it takes only minutes to make a meme that can be seen by millions. The commissar class hates memes and can’t meme because it requires truth and humor. They will pearl clutch and smear memesmiths; failing that they will call the manager to censor and arrest them. Islamists murdered Charlie Hebdo employees for publishing cartoons they didn’t like; leftists have the same energy when reacting to memes. Full index of Yuri original memes here.

Other Kamala-adjacent memes:

***Spicier goods behind the paywall. Reminder: In the more sensitive environment following the failed assassination attempt on Trump, I will restate a disclaimer. The pen is mightier than the sword. I am for debate and against physical violence, for free speech and against censorship, for principles with individualism and against tautologies with collectivism. Mockery, memes, and sarcasm are the best ways to subvert subversion. It is increasingly difficult to strike the right balance of spice and humor, but I pledge to do the best I can. I trust and respect all readers to be adults who are able to critique in good faith. By contrast, ”The God Pod” - the most disturbing Substack I have ever seen. The writer desecrates God by writing under His name to spew leftist vitriol. Over the past few days, Biden and many Democrats have ratcheted the rhetoric back to their usual histrionic levels about fascism, dictators, etc.