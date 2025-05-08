How To Reason with a Demoralized Person - OPEN THREAD + LIVE 5/8 at 3PM ET
Soliciting ideas on the best ways to subvert the subversion of family and friends through comments and Substack Live, plus the 6-part series from the archive
Comrades: Reasoning with demoralized people is hard, but important.
Several readers have written to me asking how to navigate difficult conversations with brainwashed loved ones. Let’s draw on the wisdom of this crowd. In the comments section, feel free to share your best ideas and stories. We would all like to live in a more harmonious society. Open dialogue will help subvert subversion.
How To Reason with a Demoralized Person series:
The problem is overcoming inertia. It is a very powerful, perhaps the most powerful, force. Old Yuri and Mark Twain pretty much nailed it. It affects perceptions of reality, including but not limited to media consumed. I don't know how to break its grip. Certainly not by arguing or even pointing out small cracks in the narrative. People need to get there on their own which may never happen. Collapse or religious revival seem like two mechanisms that might work.
But I do think there are times NOT to discuss or reason for sake of peace and/or sanity. My Dad and I had an unwritten rule not to discuss politics (or to do so very sparingly) because we got into bad arguments. This rule worked pretty well.
Thankfully, in his advanced age, he has gotten slightly red-pilled so we can have amicable conversations now although he is still a Democrat.