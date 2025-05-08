How To Subvert Subversion with Yuri Bezmenov

How To Subvert Subversion with Yuri Bezmenov

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Richard's avatar
Richard
10h

The problem is overcoming inertia. It is a very powerful, perhaps the most powerful, force. Old Yuri and Mark Twain pretty much nailed it. It affects perceptions of reality, including but not limited to media consumed. I don't know how to break its grip. Certainly not by arguing or even pointing out small cracks in the narrative. People need to get there on their own which may never happen. Collapse or religious revival seem like two mechanisms that might work.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Mark Marshall's avatar
Mark Marshall
11h

But I do think there are times NOT to discuss or reason for sake of peace and/or sanity. My Dad and I had an unwritten rule not to discuss politics (or to do so very sparingly) because we got into bad arguments. This rule worked pretty well.

Thankfully, in his advanced age, he has gotten slightly red-pilled so we can have amicable conversations now although he is still a Democrat.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
16 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Yuri Bezmenov
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture