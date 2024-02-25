Comrades: After a decade of madness, it is time to classify Trump Derangement Syndrome (TDS) as an official mental disorder.

Diagnostic Criteria

TDS is a mind virus pandemic that went viral in 2015. The primary symptoms are persistent deficits in emotional control, logic, and humor. Patients display predictable, repetitive patterns of behavior, interests, and activities resembling religious cults. Their lives become fixated on fomenting hatred towards an Orange Man and standing against everything he says, even if the results are bad.

Prominent symptoms include:

Calling anyone who displays any support for Orange Man fascist, racist, sexist, homophobic, xenophobic, bigoted, deplorable conspiracy theorists peddling dangerous misinformation

Severing friendships and family bonds over political disagreements

Regurgitating the talking points of corporations, big pharma, MSM, academia, tech conglomerates, intelligence agencies, military industrial complex, and World Economic Forum

Refusing to believe any sources of information other than the above

Banning books, films, statues, and art that are offensive

Imposing segregation by race and medical status

Mutilating one’s body with piercings, tattoos, hair coloring, and gender changes

Wearing black masks and pink genitalia hats

Celebrating mass murder of the unborn and the organization facilitating it, which was founded by a eugenicist

Supporting rioting and criminality, while pushing to confiscate guns from law-abiding citizens so only the government can use them

Pretending Senile Man isn’t senile, corrupt, or destroying the country

Insisting that Senile Man’s escalation towards World War III and open borders are good, but peace and secure borders under Orange Man was bad

Thinking MAGA and Russia are the only problems in the world

Believing Jan 6 was as bad as 9/11 and Pearl Harbor

Conforming, complying, and obeying the government

Destroying Democracy in order to save it

Repeating copy pasta word salad slogans that sounds good, but don’t mean anything or are the opposite of the original definitions

Virtue signaling through display of pronouns, flags, and syringes along with arousal about being a good person on the right side of history TDS patients are in the green zone:

Development and Course

TDS symptoms worsen with increased consumption of MSM. Teachers unions and college administrators exacerbate childhood and adolescent onset TDS. Patients who are normally intelligent, reasonable, and warm turn into the opposite. IQ and EQ levels drop over time with cognitive dissonance. Rational conversations become difficult. Opinions often abruptly reverse, as documented by Dr. Defiant L’s:

Regime propagandists like Heather Cox Richardson, Dan Rather, Alexander Vindman, The Bulwark, The New Republic, Robert Reich, Steve Schmidt, Rick Wilson, Adam Kinzinger, Jeff Tiedrich, Steven Beschloss, Thom Hartmann, Aaron Rupar, Judd Legum, Molly Jong-Fast, E Jean Carroll, Joyce Vance, Taylor Lorenz, etc. are TDS superspreaders. They make substantial incomes from their screeds, which enables them to live in wealthy 90%+ white non-diverse neighborhoods while they advocate for open borders. Feel free to drop this piece in their comments sections, but most are paywalled and I have been blocked from those that aren’t:

Comorbidities and Prognostic Factors

Risk of TDS is linked with several correlated comorbidities:

Cluster B personality disorders. Some are already receiving treatment for them, while others are undiagnosed. Paranoid, antisocial, borderline, histrionic, and narcissistic traits all worsen TDS.

Low testosterone levels and fertility rates

High estrogen levels and BMI

High ESG Scores: Beliefs like obeying a Swedish teenager by giving government more power will change the weather and save the planet, men can get pregnant and play women’s sports, etc.

AWFL: Affluent White Female Liberals

Living in Karenland FUPAZ

Poor family relations, particularly with fathers and romantic partners or lack thereof

Derangement about Elon, Tucker, Vivek, and other class traitors

SSRI and marijuana consumption due to anxiety and depression

COVID booster uptake

Welfare recipients

Treatment

Can you reason with a demoralized person? Talk to people who experience any of the symptoms listed above. Some cases of TDS are terminal, but most are not. The majority of “80 million” Biden voters could be swayed. In an election year, we need more love, humor, and engagement than ever to combat the divisive demonic forces driving TDS. It’s ok for all of us to disagree, change our minds, and remain civil. Reduce their exposure to MSM. Improve their information diet with other sources. Watch Coddling of the American Mind. Leave the cave. Go for a walk. Hit the gym. And most importantly, laugh.