How To Diagnose Trump Derangement Syndrome
Dr. Bezmenov's DSM-V diagnostic of the TDS mind virus pandemic
Comrades: After a decade of madness, it is time to classify Trump Derangement Syndrome (TDS) as an official mental disorder.
Diagnostic Criteria
TDS is a mind virus pandemic that went viral in 2015. The primary symptoms are persistent deficits in emotional control, logic, and humor. Patients display predictable, repetitive patterns of behavior, interests, and activities resembling religious cults. Their lives become fixated on fomenting hatred towards an Orange Man and standing against everything he says, even if the results are bad.
Prominent symptoms include:
Calling anyone who displays any support for Orange Man fascist, racist, sexist, homophobic, xenophobic, bigoted, deplorable conspiracy theorists peddling dangerous misinformation
Severing friendships and family bonds over political disagreements
Regurgitating the talking points of corporations, big pharma, MSM, academia, tech conglomerates, intelligence agencies, military industrial complex, and World Economic Forum
Refusing to believe any sources of information other than the above
Banning books, films, statues, and art that are offensive
Imposing segregation by race and medical status
Mutilating one’s body with piercings, tattoos, hair coloring, and gender changes
Wearing black masks and pink genitalia hats
Celebrating mass murder of the unborn and the organization facilitating it, which was founded by a eugenicist
Supporting rioting and criminality, while pushing to confiscate guns from law-abiding citizens so only the government can use them
Pretending Senile Man isn’t senile, corrupt, or destroying the country
Insisting that Senile Man’s escalation towards World War III and open borders are good, but peace and secure borders under Orange Man was bad
Thinking MAGA and Russia are the only problems in the world
Believing Jan 6 was as bad as 9/11 and Pearl Harbor
Conforming, complying, and obeying the government
Destroying Democracy in order to save it
Repeating copy pasta word salad slogans that sounds good, but don’t mean anything or are the opposite of the original definitions
Virtue signaling through display of pronouns, flags, and syringes along with arousal about being a good person on the right side of history
TDS patients are in the green zone:
Development and Course
TDS symptoms worsen with increased consumption of MSM. Teachers unions and college administrators exacerbate childhood and adolescent onset TDS. Patients who are normally intelligent, reasonable, and warm turn into the opposite. IQ and EQ levels drop over time with cognitive dissonance. Rational conversations become difficult. Opinions often abruptly reverse, as documented by Dr. Defiant L’s:
Regime propagandists like Heather Cox Richardson, Dan Rather, Alexander Vindman, The Bulwark, The New Republic, Robert Reich, Steve Schmidt, Rick Wilson, Adam Kinzinger, Jeff Tiedrich, Steven Beschloss, Thom Hartmann, Aaron Rupar, Judd Legum, Molly Jong-Fast, E Jean Carroll, Joyce Vance, Taylor Lorenz, etc. are TDS superspreaders. They make substantial incomes from their screeds, which enables them to live in wealthy 90%+ white non-diverse neighborhoods while they advocate for open borders. Feel free to drop this piece in their comments sections, but most are paywalled and I have been blocked from those that aren’t:
Comorbidities and Prognostic Factors
Risk of TDS is linked with several correlated comorbidities:
Cluster B personality disorders. Some are already receiving treatment for them, while others are undiagnosed. Paranoid, antisocial, borderline, histrionic, and narcissistic traits all worsen TDS.
Low testosterone levels and fertility rates
High estrogen levels and BMI
High ESG Scores: Beliefs like obeying a Swedish teenager by giving government more power will change the weather and save the planet, men can get pregnant and play women’s sports, etc.
AWFL: Affluent White Female Liberals
Living in Karenland FUPAZ
Poor family relations, particularly with fathers and romantic partners or lack thereof
Derangement about Elon, Tucker, Vivek, and other class traitors
SSRI and marijuana consumption due to anxiety and depression
COVID booster uptake
Welfare recipients
Treatment
Can you reason with a demoralized person? Talk to people who experience any of the symptoms listed above. Some cases of TDS are terminal, but most are not. The majority of “80 million” Biden voters could be swayed. In an election year, we need more love, humor, and engagement than ever to combat the divisive demonic forces driving TDS. It’s ok for all of us to disagree, change our minds, and remain civil. Reduce their exposure to MSM. Improve their information diet with other sources. Watch Coddling of the American Mind. Leave the cave. Go for a walk. Hit the gym. And most importantly, laugh.
Brilliant per usual!
Amazing memes, always make me laugh. These people are very brittle. It doesn't work the other way around. I voted Trump in 2020 but if i'm around someone socially who is critical of him it doesn't make my head explode.