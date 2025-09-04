Comrades: Commissars spew word salad copy pasta to make their bad ideas sound good.

A center-left NGO called Third Way published an open letter to tell Democrats to stop using woke language. After a decade of forcing it down our throats, they are finger-wagging in retreat. The left cannot use plain language to explain their positions because stripping the jargon away will only further expose their contradictions and lying. I have translated Third Way’s letter below, which features many of the terms from the demoralized doublespeak dictionary.

To: All Who Wish to Stop Donald Trump and MAGA From: Third Way

Third Way is funded and chaired by Rachel Pritzker, a member of the billionaire Pritzker family. Her cousin JB is governor of Illinois. Another cousin is Penny, Obama’s Commerce Secretary and Chairwoman of Harvard’s Board of Trustees. The pride of the family is Jennifer/James (she/her), who has given millions to trans causes. Their family has done as much damage as the Sacklers. However, they understand the power of patronage networks and are paying for thousands of puppet commissars to launder their ideas. Their entire platform is still centered on opposition to Trump and MAGAts. Moths to an orange flame.

For a party that spends billions of dollars trying to find the perfect language to connect to voters, Democrats and their allies use an awful lot of words and phrases no ordinary person would ever dream of saying. The intent of this language is to include, broaden, empathize, accept, and embrace. The effect of this language is to sound like the extreme, divisive, elitist, and obfuscatory, enforcers of wokeness. To please the few, we have alienated the many—especially on culture issues, where our language sounds superior, haughty and arrogant. In reality, most Democrats do not run or govern on wildly out-of-touch social positions. But voters would be excused to believe we do because of the words that come out of our mouths—words which sound like we are hiding behind unfamiliar phrases to mask extreme intent. Why the tortured language? After all, many Democrats are aware that the words and phrases we use can be profoundly alienating. But they use it because plain, authentic language that voters understand often rebounds badly among many activists and advocacy organizations. These activists and advocates may take on noble causes, but in doing so they often demand compliance with their preferred messages; that is how “birthing person” became a stand-in for mother or mom. And if we don’t think more carefully about our language, many in America will be banking on help from Donald Trump and Republicans, because Democratic levers of power will be few and far between.

Instead of spending billions on helping people, the Democrats would rather use the money to manipulate voters. They continue to run and govern on insane social positions like open borders, crime, expensive energy, men in women’s sports, trans kids. The Pritzker family profits from the last one. Far-left activists run the party, yet the center-left continues to apologize and vote for them. Their noble causes have resulted in disaster everywhere. They can’t stop because they have no self-awareness.

In this memo, we are putting a spotlight on the language we use that puts a wall between us and everyday people of all races, religions, and ethnicities. These are words that people simply do not say, yet they hear them from Democrats. Over the years we’ve conducted, read, and analyzed hours upon hours of focus groups, and we’ve yet to hear a voter volunteer any of the phrases below except as a form of derision or parody of Democrats. We’re not talking about techno-speak, like net-zero and climate resiliency. Those words put up their own Ivy League walls between policymakers and voters. Here we are focusing on the eggshell dance of political correctness which leaves the people we aim to reach cold or fearful of admonishment. Finally, we are not out to police language, ban phrases or create our own form of censorship. Truth be told, we have published papers that have used some of these words as well. But when policymakers are public-facing, the language we use must invite, not repel; start a conversation, not end it; provide clarity, not confusion.

Democrat language is unintentional comedy. Techno-speak is even more sinister than woke. They think they are so stunning and brave for addressing what has been obvious for a decade, yet they still scared enough to include disclaimer trigger warning. Ivy League degrees and McKinsey pedigree do not impart common sense.

Therapy-Speak

These words say “I’m more empathetic than you, and you are callous to hurting other’s feelings.” Privilege

Violence (as in “environmental violence”)

Dialoguing

Othering

Triggering

Microaggression/assault/invalidation

Progressive stack

Centering

Safe space

Holding space

Body shaming Be aware of words proliferating in elite circles that have closed off open conversations and have made it uncomfortable for many people to engage in hard topics.

Sanctimony is the core of the left’s identity. Words don’t close off conversations, cluster B people do. Therapists encourage this behavior because 90% of them are far left. Anyone who triggers their cult is othered, shamed, and banished from safe spaces with struggle sessions.

Seminar Room Language

This language says “I’m smarter and more concerned about important issues than you. Your kitchen table concerns are small.” Subverting norms

Systems of oppression

Critical theory

Cultural appropriation

Postmodernism

Overton Window

Heuristic

Existential threat to [climate, the planet, democracy, the economy] When we use words people don’t understand, studies show that the part of their brain that signals distrust becomes more active, undermining our ability to reach them.

It’s not the words. If you lie and cause destruction, people won’t trust you. We are subverting their subversion by smashing their tiny Overton Window. Communists are existential threats who weaponize critical theory, postmodernism, and systems of oppression.

Organizer Jargon

These words say “we are beholden to groups, not individuals. People have no agency.” Radical transparency

Small ‘d’ democracy

Barriers to participation

Stakeholders

The unhoused

Food insecurity

Housing insecurity

Person who immigrated Democrats can fight for the poor, the hungry, the homeless, and immigrants more effectively if they speak in everyday language and in the language of those most affected by these issues.

Democrats fight for illegals by masking them as asylum seekers and migrants. Most of them don’t even speak the English language. Limousine liberals live far from the vibrant, diverse neighborhoods they praise. Their base is “community organizers” like Obama who hack small ‘d’ democracy with identity politics. Hope and change is agitprop for PMC NPC “stakeholders”.

Gender/Orientation Correctness

These say “your views on traditional genders and gender roles are at best quaint.” Birthing person/inseminated person

Pregnant people

Chest feeding

Cisgender

Deadnaming

Heteronormative

Patriarchy

LGBTQIA+ Standing up to MAGA’s cruel attacks on gay and transgender people requires creating empathy and building a broad coalition, not confusing or shaming people who could otherwise be allies.

Inseminated person is the wildest term in this entire list. The real cruel attacks come from trantifa activists who continue to demand to have men in women’s sports and bathrooms. Another example of painting themselves into a corner on 90/10 issues. Pray for all the victims of trans terrorists.

The Shifting Language of Racial Constructs

These words signal that talking about race is even more of a minefield. You will be called out as racist if you do not use the latest and correct terminology. Latinx

BIPOC

Allyship

Intersectionality

Minoritized communities As we fight racism and discrimination, we should reflect upon whether the words we are using are part of the reason Democrats are losing support from all non-White voter groups. We must know when to take a step back and listen, instead of peppering our websites, fundraising asks, and newsletters with sociology buzzwords.

DEI is the real racism. The Biden regime was full of BIPOC intersectionality shields like the new Democrat KKK: Kamala, Katanji, Karine. Stop trying to make Latinx happen, AOC.

Explaining Away Crime

This says: “The criminal is the victim. The victim is an afterthought.” Justice-involved

Carceration

Incarcerated people

Involuntary confinement People deserve to feel safe where they live, work, and go to school, and we can’t defend the progress we’ve made on criminal justice reform or hope to make more unless we acknowledge that reality in plain terms.

How many people have been killed and injured in the name of “criminal justice reform”? Blue cities have turned into war zones because red guards in black robes keep releasing violent criminals. They still resist Trump for sending in more law enforcement to keep people safe from sanctuary city anarcho-tyranny.

Conclusion

Some will take issue with the inclusion of words or phrases we ask Democrats to avoid when talking to the public. And to reiterate, we have used some of these phrases in our own writings in the past. Before you draft your angry tweet thread, think about conversations with persuadable voters in your own life—especially friends, family, and co-workers—and consider whether the use of the language above would help or hurt your case. Recognize that much of the language above is a red flag for a sizable segment of the American public. It is not because they are bigots, but because they fear cancellation, doxing, or trouble with HR if they make a mistake. Or they simply don’t understand what these terms mean and become distrustful of those who use them. So instead, they keep quiet. They don’t join the conversation, they leave it. We will never abandon our values or stop doing things to protect those who need help, encouragement, trust, a second chance, acceptance, a fair shake, and the opportunity to pursue life, liberty and happiness. But as the catastrophe of Trump 2.0 has shown, the most important thing we can do for these people and causes is to build a bigger army to fight them. Communicating in authentic ways that welcome rather than drive voters away would be a good start.

Once again, they cower in fear of the far-left activists. They will never abandon rotten values. Words and language are lipstick on a pig. Since they can never fix the foundation, they will continue to flail. Voters continue to flee their disasters. Trump 2.0 is the final nail in their coffin.

Trump Derangement Substack and the astroturfed influencers didn’t get the memo:

