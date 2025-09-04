How To Subvert Subversion with Yuri Bezmenov

How To Subvert Subversion with Yuri Bezmenov

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Mark Marshall's avatar
Mark Marshall
4h

Democrats are like a failing restaurant that changes the names of the dishes on the menu instead of firing the awful cooks and replacing the recipes.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
MX's avatar
MX
4h

They take such great pains to avoid saying to their readership: you're the a$$hole

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Yuri Bezmenov
12 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Yuri Bezmenov
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture