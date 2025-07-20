Comrades: The left weaponizes language to make their bad ideas sound good. Once you see the real meanings of these words, you can’t unsee the propaganda and destruction they bring to our society. In last year’s edition of How to Coin a Term, I defined frequently used subversive terms. Today, I will update the glossary with the new Orwellian double-speak that has flooded our discourse. I have provided links to previous posts where applicable.

If anyone has doubts about the power of language, realize that Western civilization has been brought to its knees with one word - racism.

Abundance: Communism. When you promise more free stuff, even though you have turned every city you control into a shithole while running massive deficits for decades. Also known as Affordability.

Angeleno: illegal immigrant living in LA. Karen Bass and Gavin Newsom fight to protect them with billions in taxpayer funds while letting them destroy the city and state.

Antivaxxer: Anyone who is skeptical of Big Pharma’s financial incentives, clinical trial data, and real world results. Especially with regards to the experimental COVID jab, which was not a vaccine because it never stopped the spread.

Asylum seekers: Illegal immigrants who are predominantly military aged men. Democrats give them taxpayer-funded benefits so they will one day return the favor by voting Democrat. Also known as migrants and newcomers.

AWFL: Affluent White Female Liberals. The most out of touch, virtue signaling, and destructive demographic in world history. They hold all of the luxury beliefs that make everyone’s lives worse, but they suffer no consequences (hat tip to

). Also known as Karens.

Based: Based in reality. The opposite of woke.

Boba Asian: An Asian who has assimilated into Progressive woke culture. Bobas worship status through the Demoralized DIEvy League, laptop class middle management, and conspicuous consumption in the form of luxury goods, travel, and dining. They love to simultaneously humble brag about this consumption and virtue signal about their oppression to compensate for their shallow existences.

Cheap fake: When Democrats tell you not to believe your eyes and ears.

Christofascist: Anyone who deviates from the left’s secular cult due to Christian morals and spirituality.

Commissar: A Narrative enforcer who typically works in DEI, ESG, HR, academia, non-profits, administrative government, “journalism”, and “public health”. They are unelected bureaucrats who grift and browbeat institutions into paying them hefty salaries to push their leftist political agendas. Also known as a bootlicker, court eunuch, or “expert”.

Conspiracy theory: Spoiler alert. The lag time between conspiracy theory and reality is days for people who have functioning brains, years for those who are too demoralized by propaganda.

Copy pasta word salad: When commissars regurgitate leftist buzzwords, -isms, and -phobias. They are often plagiarized, like Claudine Gay’s thesis. The handwaving says a lot and sounds good, but means nothing and cause destruction which requires translation like this glossary.

Criminal justice reform: A system of anarcho-tyranny that favors criminals’ “human rights” over the innocent lives they destroy. Regime members and their protected classes receive leniency, while dissidents are given harsh sentences for lesser crimes.

Democracy: When Democrats and leftists win.

Disinformation/misinformation: Truth that calls out Democrat lies.

Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion: Discrimination, exclusion and indoctrination that causes societies to DIE. These ideas start from the Demoralized DIEvy League and metastasize into broader society.

Domestic extremist: Anyone who dissents from The Party and The Narrative, including mothers who don’t want their kids to be groomed.

Equity: Equality of outcomes, also known as Communism.

ESG: A CCP-style demoralized social credit scoring system.

Far Right: Anyone who is to the right of Far Left.

Fortifying Democracy: Domestically, it means ballot harvesting and counting mass mail-in vote dumps behind closed doors until the Democrats win. Internationally, it means running color revolutions and regime change operations.

Gender affirming care: Child castration.

Gun control: Grabbing guns from legal peaceful gun owners, while letting criminals loose on minimal charges for using illegal guns.

Hate Speech: Speech Democrats don’t like.

Health Equity: Destroying the healthcare system and withholding treatments to privileged people so everyone is in worse health.

Hoax: When MSM manufactures fake narratives.

Inflation Reduction Act: When Democrats cause hyperinflation by printing money to transfer wealth through its donors and voters through inefficient green energy projects and welfare.

Insurrection: When anyone protests against Democrats.

Intersectionality Shield: Democrats who are selected for their race, gender, and sexuality to protect the regime. Critics are then smeared as racist, sexist, homophobic, etc. Kamala, Karine, and Katanji are the new Democrat KKK.

Justice: When Democrats win.

Karentocracy: When Democrats run a government of the Karens, by the Karens, for the Karens. Also known as the longhouse (hat tip to

)

Love is Love: When Democrats come for your kids.

Mostly peaceful protest: When Democrats riot.

NGO: Social engineering organization funded by allied governments, corporations, and billionaires.

NPC: Non Player Character. Someone who can only regurgitate talking points and is incapable of deeper conversation or debate. Many do not have an inner dialogue.

Public-private partnership: Fascism when governments and corporations march in lock step.

Red Guard: Government groomed youths who are radicalized revolutionaries. Now they wear Green instead of Red or Brown shirts.

Reproductive healthcare: Planned Parenthood’s mass murder of the unborn and its founder Margaret Sanger’s eugenics program.

Resistance: When you follow “The Science” dictated by corporations and governments.

Samizdat: A form of dissident activity across the Eastern Bloc in which individuals reproduced censored and underground makeshift publications, often by hand, and passed the documents from reader to reader. This was a grassroots practice used to evade official Soviet censorship.

Stranger: A euphemism used when MSM hides the demographics of a criminal suspects because it doesn’t fit The Narrative. Younger strangers are called “teens” and “youths”. An area filled with "strangers” is called “vibrant” and “culturally enriched”.

Sustainability: Wealth transfer to the wealthy, while raising prices and lowering quality for the peasants.

Systemic Racism: Anything that has unequal outcomes, which is everything. Crime data is systemic racism, but the NBA is not. Does not include Affirmative Action and DEI, which is real systemic racism against Asians and whites.

Taxation: Government theft.

Toxic masculinity: Male behaviors that kept civilization functional, which must be neutered and destroyed.

Tovarisch: comrade, friend, colleague, or ally.

Trump Derangement Syndrome: A mind virus pandemic that went viral in 2015. The primary symptoms are persistent deficits in emotional control, logic, and humor. Patients display predictable, repetitive patterns of behavior, interests, and activities resembling religious cults. Their lives become fixated on fomenting hatred towards an Orange Man and standing against everything he says, even if the results are bad.

Voter Suppression: Any requirement like showing photo ID that makes it harder for Democrats to cheat and ballot harvest.

White Supremacist: Anyone who disagrees with Democrats and appreciates freedom, especially minorities.

Woman: Adult human female. Everyone in the world knows this definition except the insane.

Zohrantifada: The final step of the woke jihad where Islamists and champagne communists join forces to elect candidates that hate the west.