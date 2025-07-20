How To Subvert Subversion with Yuri Bezmenov

How To Subvert Subversion with Yuri Bezmenov

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Swabbie Robbie's avatar
Swabbie Robbie
13hEdited

Nice new additions. I would add the term "Circle Back" said by Biden press secretaries as "I will have to circle back to you" meaning they will dodge answering the question until the sun turns cold.

One from Margaret Anna Alice I like: "Philanthropath" A philanthropath is a socio/psychopath masquerading as a philanthropist. Example: Bill Gates.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Maizing's avatar
Maizing
16h

I have a bone to pick with the woke religion chart: "reverse racism" is just racism. Racism is racism regardless of who the targets are. I may find more issues after examining it more closely.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies
15 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Yuri Bezmenov
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture