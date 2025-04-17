How To Subvert Subversion with Yuri Bezmenov
Struggle Sessions with Yuri Bezmenov
How To Consoom Slop
How To Consoom Slop

A guide to the Museum of Ice Cream, the pinnacle of slop culture (15 photos, 15 min)
Apr 17, 2025
Comrades: The Museum of Ice Cream is not a museum, it is a monument to slop consoomerism. I recently went to one location for Baby Yulia’s friend’s birthday party. The price of admission is $50 and your soul.

Time for a spicy travel guide with a closer look at the absolute state of our slop culture (listen to the commentary while scrolling along):

Forbes 30 Under 30 CEO Maryellis Bunn, $40 million investment, and pink Black Lives Matter:

Cofounders Maryellis Bunn and Manish Vora in the sprinkle pool.
Before and after: the boarded-up storefront of the Museum of Ice Cream was painted pink in supposed solidarity with Black Lives Matter protests. But the color and a spelling mistake led to heavy social media backlash, and a redo.

Advertising vs reality:

What would George Washington think of this exhibit?

