How To Consoom Slop

Comrades: The Museum of Ice Cream is not a museum, it is a monument to slop consoomerism. I recently went to one location for Baby Yulia’s friend’s birthday party. The price of admission is $50 and your soul.

Time for a spicy travel guide with a closer look at the absolute state of our slop culture (listen to the commentary while scrolling along):

Forbes 30 Under 30 CEO Maryellis Bunn, $40 million investment, and pink Black Lives Matter:

Advertising vs reality:

What would George Washington think of this exhibit?