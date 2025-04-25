How To Denounce the Dissident Right and Stupid Americans

Comrades:is back to share his observations on the dissident right and “stupid Americans”. In our conversation, we discuss:
Schisms and gatekeeping on the right - why can’t we all just get along?
The real meaning of “expert”, “elite human capital”, and “woke right”
Why normies are great and important to a real vibe shift from institutionalized to instinctual
The elder millennial and younger zoomer alliance
Trump Derangement Substack astroturfing
A secret AI troll project
What winning looks like and the cusp of glory