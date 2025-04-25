How To Subvert Subversion with Yuri Bezmenov

Struggle Sessions with Yuri Bezmenov
How To Denounce the Dissident Right and Stupid Americans
0:00
-58:21

How To Denounce the Dissident Right and Stupid Americans

PODCAST with Librarian of Celaeno about the state of the dissident right (58 min)
Yuri Bezmenov
and
Librarian of Celaeno
Apr 25, 2025
Comrades:

Librarian of Celaeno
is back to share his observations on the dissident right and “stupid Americans”. In our conversation, we discuss:

  • Schisms and gatekeeping on the right - why can’t we all just get along?

  • The real meaning of “expert”, “elite human capital”, and “woke right”

  • Why normies are great and important to a real vibe shift from institutionalized to instinctual

  • The elder millennial and younger zoomer alliance

  • Trump Derangement Substack astroturfing

  • A secret AI troll project

  • What winning looks like and the cusp of glory

The Library of Celaeno
The Dissident Right and Its Discontents
So last week or so there was a minor controversy on the right that made its way into the New York Times. It began with a podcast hosted by Pedro L. Gonzalez which featured guest Alex Kaschuta. Kaschuta lambasted the dissident right in fairly heated terms, essentially denouncing them as an anti-intellectual mob obsessed with memes and vibes over substantive discourse and achievemen…
3 days ago · 263 likes · 103 comments · Librarian of Celaeno
The Library of Celaeno
Letters From A Stupid American
It’s Liberation Day (week?) and Donald Trump’s tariffs are taking the world by storm, with gale-force winds of uncertainty blowing around securities valuations like so many cows in Twister. Naturally, many people are quite put out by this. One might expect that progressives would take umbrage at anything the president does as a matter of political exp…
14 days ago · 579 likes · 268 comments · Librarian of Celaeno

America's Counter-Cultural Revolution

Yuri Bezmenov
·
November 3, 2024
America's Counter-Cultural Revolution

Comrades: This piece was published by The American Mind on October 30 - a milestone first Yuri samizdat post to debut outside of Substack. You can read it on their website here, or keep scrolling below for a version that has additional images/links. Thank you to

