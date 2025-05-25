How To Visit Singapore, Hong Kong, and Shanghai

Comrades: Is Asia the future? Friend of Yuri, AI guru, and Asian travel correspondent and

shares reflections on his trip through Singapore, Hong Kong, and Shanghai with us. In our conversation, we discuss:

How The Great Firewall impacts how east and west understand each other

Cultural differences between Hong Kong, Shanghai, Singapore, and America

How each city has changed over time, especially Hong Kong’s transition from British to Chinese governance

Technological adoption and social norms

The RedNote scandal and CCP control over Chinese tech

Whether Substack is blocked in China

How Brian won against censorship/AI tyranny in America

Global gerentocracy

What America should learn from Asia and what he misses the most about America

