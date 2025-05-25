How To Subvert Subversion with Yuri Bezmenov

How To Subvert Subversion with Yuri Bezmenov

How To Subvert Subversion with Yuri Bezmenov
Struggle Sessions with Yuri Bezmenov
How To Visit Singapore, Hong Kong, and Shanghai
0:00
-1:16:54

Paid episode

The full episode is only available to paid subscribers of How To Subvert Subversion with Yuri Bezmenov

How To Visit Singapore, Hong Kong, and Shanghai

PODCAST with Brian Chau about his Asia travels (77 min) + 3 polls
Yuri Bezmenov's avatar
Brian Chau's avatar
Yuri Bezmenov
and
Brian Chau
May 25, 2025
∙ Paid
Share

Comrades: Is Asia the future? Friend of Yuri, AI guru, and Asian travel correspondent and

Brian Chau
shares reflections on his trip through Singapore, Hong Kong, and Shanghai with us. In our conversation, we discuss:

  • How The Great Firewall impacts how east and west understand each other

  • Cultural differences between Hong Kong, Shanghai, Singapore, and America

  • How each city has changed over time, especially Hong Kong’s transition from British to Chinese governance

  • Technological adoption and social norms

  • The RedNote scandal and CCP control over Chinese tech

  • Whether Substack is blocked in China

  • How Brian won against censorship/AI tyranny in America

  • Global gerentocracy

  • What America should learn from Asia and what he misses the most about America

From the New World
Hong Kong
My first day in Hong Kong, my father took me to a popular restaurant. “Aside from you, I’m the youngest person here,” he remarked…
Read more
6 days ago · 25 likes · 7 comments · Brian Chau
From the New World
Shanghai
I spent two weeks Shanghai. The most shocking thing is that it’s very GREEN…
Read more
19 days ago · 56 likes · 1 comment · Brian Chau

Brian interviewed me last month about the counter-cultural revolution:

From the New World
Yuri Bezmenov: The Countercultural Arts Fund
Yuri Bezmenov is the author of the Yuri Bezmenov Substack…
Listen now
a month ago · 13 likes · 8 comments · Brian Chau and Yuri Bezmenov

Lee Kuan Yew forged Singapore into a wealthy modern metropolis:

How To Make Singapore Great

Yuri Bezmenov
·
May 18
How To Make Singapore Great

Comrades: Lee Kuan Yew tried to warn us.

Read full story

Chinese Trump is hilarious:

For more recent travel content to get you into the swing of summer:

How To Visit London and The Yookay

Yuri Bezmenov
·
Mar 12
How To Visit London and The Yookay

Comrades: Has London fallen to The Yookay? I recently visited the city for the first time in a decade. It was also my first international trip since the COVID hysteria.

Read full story

How To Visit Oxford University

Yuri Bezmenov
·
Mar 14
How To Visit Oxford University

Comrades: Oxford is the most magnificent campus on the planet. It would take years to absorb all the culture, history, and architecture there. If you look closely, you can see rot beneath the facade. The current students are not worthy of its legacy. Let’s go for a stroll on the second episode of Yuri subversive

Read full story

How To Texas Two-Step

Yuri Bezmenov
·
Apr 6
How To Texas Two-Step

Comrades: Austin is the most dynamic city in America. It is the only city that can lay claim to having a state capital, major university, cutting edge tech manufacturing, and world class comedy and music scenes. I observed both inspiration and demoralization when I was in town last weekend at NatalCon. It is a blue dot in a red state, which has shaped its fascinating culture. The population has reached 1 million after growing 100,000 in only the past decade, which has led to tension with consoomer gentrification.

Read full story

This post is for paid subscribers

© 2025 Yuri Bezmenov
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture