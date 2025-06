Comrades: “Is this all that's made it? Not enough. This is not enough.”

All honor to the men who stormed the beaches of Normandy 81 years ago.

We are all on Omaha Beach now.

Let’s lead lives and raise future generations to be worthy of their sacrifice.

Earn this.

***Twitter Link: https://x.com/yuribezmenov22/status/1930318711715410348

