Call Us Daddies (Episode 3)

Comrades: Happy Father’s Day! My friend Based and Devoted (BaD) Dad is back to banter about all things dad life. We noticed a gap in quality fatherhood content and hope to fill it in a fun way.
In this conversation, we discuss:
Our origin story - how a mutual white liberal friend’s smear turned us from acquaintances to good friends
The excitement of expecting a second child and navigating a second pregnancy
Brainstorming on education options like homeschooling for our first-born toddlers Baby Yulia and Mini-BaD
The (liberal) male loneliness problem, as described by The New York Times
Barstool and Dave Portnoy as symbols of peak millennial sportsball bro cringe
“Call Her Daddy” podcaster Alex Cooper proudly announcing delaying motherhood for selfish reasons
The widening gender gap in politics
South Korea’s recent election of a Communist as a warning to America
Elon vs Trump daddy battle
For previous episodes of Call Us Daddies:
