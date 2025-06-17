Call Us Daddies (Episode 3)

How To Subvert Subversion with Yuri Bezmenov

How To Subvert Subversion with Yuri Bezmenov

A podcast on modern fatherhood with my friend Based and Devoted (BaD) Dad (61 min)
Yuri Bezmenov's avatar
BaD Dad's avatar
Yuri Bezmenov
and
BaD Dad
Jun 17, 2025
Comrades: Happy Father’s Day! My friend Based and Devoted (BaD) Dad is back to banter about all things dad life. We noticed a gap in quality fatherhood content and hope to fill it in a fun way.

In this conversation, we discuss:

  • Our origin story - how a mutual white liberal friend’s smear turned us from acquaintances to good friends

  • The excitement of expecting a second child and navigating a second pregnancy

  • Brainstorming on education options like homeschooling for our first-born toddlers Baby Yulia and Mini-BaD

  • The (liberal) male loneliness problem, as described by The New York Times

  • Barstool and Dave Portnoy as symbols of peak millennial sportsball bro cringe

  • “Call Her Daddy” podcaster Alex Cooper proudly announcing delaying motherhood for selfish reasons

  • The widening gender gap in politics

  • South Korea’s recent election of a Communist as a warning to America

  • Elon vs Trump daddy battle

Alex Cooper sparks furious fan reactions with Kamala Harris' 'Call Her ...

For previous episodes of Call Us Daddies:

Call Us Daddies Episode 2: Kevin Dolan (NatalCon)

Yuri Bezmenov and Bennett's Phylactery
·
Apr 13
Call Us Daddies Episode 2: Kevin Dolan (NatalCon)

Comrades: The future belongs to those who show up.

Read full story

How To Call Us Daddies

Yuri Bezmenov and BaD Dad
·
Jan 24
How To Call Us Daddies

Comrades: Call us daddies!

Read full story
