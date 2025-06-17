Call Us Daddies (Episode 3)

Comrades: Happy Father’s Day! My friend Based and Devoted (BaD) Dad is back to banter about all things dad life. We noticed a gap in quality fatherhood content and hope to fill it in a fun way.

In this conversation, we discuss:

Our origin story - how a mutual white liberal friend’s smear turned us from acquaintances to good friends

The excitement of expecting a second child and navigating a second pregnancy

Brainstorming on education options like homeschooling for our first-born toddlers Baby Yulia and Mini-BaD

The (liberal) male loneliness problem, as described by The New York Times

Barstool and Dave Portnoy as symbols of peak millennial sportsball bro cringe

“Call Her Daddy” podcaster Alex Cooper proudly announcing delaying motherhood for selfish reasons

The widening gender gap in politics

South Korea’s recent election of a Communist as a warning to America

Elon vs Trump daddy battle

