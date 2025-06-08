How To Subvert Subversion with Yuri Bezmenov

How To Become Based in Paris
How To Become Based in Paris

PODCAST with Based in Paris about expat life and the absolute state of France (55 min)
Yuri Bezmenov
and
Based in Paris
Jun 08, 2025
Camarades: Bonjour. Fellow anon friend and French correspondent

Based in Paris
is here to share her perspectives on the expat life in Paris. In our conversation, we discuss:

  • How she noticed the subversion around us and became in based in Paris

  • Why she moved from America to France

  • Misconceptions that Americans have about the French and misconceptions the French have about Americans

  • How much vibrant diversity and cultural enrichment she encounters - MSM vs internet coverage of “mostly peaceful protests”

  • The similarities and differences between American cities and French cities

  • Various kinds of expats and tourists in Paris - is Paris syndrome real?

  • Pleasant surprises in expectations vs reality and recommendations for visitors like Musee Orsay

Joan of Arc weeps:

Based In Paris
The Myth of the “Ugly American” In Paris
Most of us have heard the old stereotype: the loud, badly dressed American yelling at a French waitress that he wants ketchup for his fries—oh, and by the way, don’t you people have air conditioning…
Read more
2 months ago · 53 likes · 40 comments · Based in Paris

How To Speak French (Part 2)

Yuri Bezmenov
·
October 24, 2022
How To Speak French (Part 2)

Comrades: Fiction and reality continue to merge.

Read full story

How To Speak French

Yuri Bezmenov
·
July 14, 2022
How To Speak French

Comrades: Happy Bastille Day! Vive la France! While the Germans have great words, the French have the language of love.

Read full story

How To Win the 2024 Summer Olympics

Yuri Bezmenov
·
August 13, 2024
How To Win the 2024 Summer Olympics

Comrades: The 2024 Olympics showcased globalist demoralization, but many athletes shined through the subversion.

Read full story

Check out the Travel section for more observations on the world.

