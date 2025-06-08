How To Become Based in Paris

Camarades: Bonjour. Fellow anon friend and French correspondentis here to share her perspectives on the expat life in Paris. In our conversation, we discuss:
How she noticed the subversion around us and became in based in Paris
Why she moved from America to France
Misconceptions that Americans have about the French and misconceptions the French have about Americans
How much vibrant diversity and cultural enrichment she encounters - MSM vs internet coverage of “mostly peaceful protests”
The similarities and differences between American cities and French cities
Various kinds of expats and tourists in Paris - is Paris syndrome real?
Pleasant surprises in expectations vs reality and recommendations for visitors like Musee Orsay
Joan of Arc weeps:
