Comrades: Normalization is the final step of ideological subversion after demoralization, destabilization, and crisis - the real Yuri tried to warn us.

One electoral victory cannot singlehandedly reverse decades of demoralization. The counter-cultural revolution is only beginning. DOGE and Trump’s administration have exceeded our wildest expectations, but they need to keep up the pressure by cutting off commissars’ sources of funding. MSM keeps running the same playbooks of smearing, fomenting hysteria, and memory-holing anything outside of the narrative. They are weaker and keep positioning themselves on the losing end of 80/20 positions, but plenty of people are still falling for the astroturfed support to make it appear 50/50. Repeating the term “crisis” can unsettle even those who voted Trump. Red guard protests and riots are crescendoing towards another “summer of love”.

Meanwhile, Substack grew from 4 to 5 million paid subscribers in under 4 months because fired MSM hacks and their NPC herds flooded here like migrants rushing the border. Apathy is creeping back into normies. Leftists remain entrenched in every institution and continue to normalize the worst of their beliefs. Very few have been held accountable for their crimes. Now is not the time to get weak in the knees or rest on our laurels. Here are the 5 fronts that we must forcefully push back on, lest we all turn into Blinky the Three-Eyed Fish without realizing it.

Assassinations and Cover-ups

Luigi Mangione has risen as a leftist saint. Half of college students believe he was justified in murdering UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson. Marxists want to normalize violence committed by the oppressed against the oppressor. Trump has survived two assassination attempts, one of which came an inch from killing him. Yet we still don’t know many details about Thomas Matthew Crooks and Ryan Routh, which have been covered up and memory holed. JD Vance, Elon, their kids, and the rest of the administration are in the crosshairs of incendiary rhetoric that could easily escalate to physical harm. Pray for their safety against human vessels of the mind virus.

Riots and Mobs

Leftist mobs have vandalized Teslas, harassed Tesla drivers, and firebombed Tesla dealerships. They don’t think it’s wrong to destroy private property because they are on the right side of history. Elon has build climate-friendly cars and promotes free speech, but never mind the details. The mob has been emboldened by weak responses on college campuses and cities run by Soros DAs. Many still wear masks, which was normalized during COVID. These are domestic terrorists. They only know how to destroy, not build. Where are they coming from? Who is paying them? What will it take to stop them?

Woke Jihad

The case of Mahmoud Khalil is about civilization, not free speech. I am a free speech maximalist and a father who is sympathetic for any man who has a pregnant wife. However, we cannot keep opening our gates to hostiles who hate the West. There are many layers of demoralization here. Why should we import Islamist foreigners who openly state their support for terrorists and their wishes to destroy our civilization? Why must we allow them to stay after they orchestrate riots that put American citizens in danger? Would we permit a German green card holder to agitate on one of our “elite” campuses if they praised Hitler instead of Hamas?

Terrorists use our freedoms against us to gain power, then will destroy our freedoms once they are able to. The Middle East, Europe, and the Ivy League are cautionary tales. Time and demographics are on their side unless we stand firm. Don’t fall for the woke jihad playbook.

Lawfare

Red guards in black robes are a danger to democracy. They have waged lawfare against a democratically elected president, halting and slowing his ability to execute his agenda. Many have massive conflicts of interest, presiding over cases where their families have financial benefits. They believe they are keeping a king in check, but they are the real dictators.

Child Sloppificatioin

The New Yorker recently published a long piece called “Where Do Trans Kids Go from Here?” AWFLs, teachers, and doctors in deep blue areas continue to push the trans madness on their children and schools. The social contagion has not halted. Democrats have voted against keeping men out of women’s sports. Their star freshman Representative Sarah/Tim McBride (she/her) is a man dressed as a woman.

The bar keeps lowering, but no one is noticing. Cognitive ability, quality of life, and art keep getting worse yet prices keep going up. Another generation raised in subversive slop and enshittification is reaching adulthood. We must demand better on everything from movies to book, test scores to expectations. Stay vigilant against all forms of normalization. If you see something, say something. We must win the mimetic war to avoid the kinetic war.