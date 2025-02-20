How To Subvert Subversion with Yuri Bezmenov
Struggle Sessions with Yuri Bezmenov
How To Wage Lawfare (Part 3)
0:00
Current time: 0:00 / Total time: -1:00:14
-1:00:14

Paid episode

The full episode is only available to paid subscribers of How To Subvert Subversion with Yuri Bezmenov

How To Wage Lawfare (Part 3)

PODCAST with former federal prosecutor TJ Harker about the court challenges against Trump 2.0 and DOGE (69 min)
Yuri Bezmenov
and
TJ Harker
Feb 20, 2025
∙ Paid
5
5
Share

Comrades: Red guard commissars in black robes are the real threat to democracy.

My friend TJ Harker (

Amicus Republicae
) is a former federal prosecutor who is one of the few people in the country who can say he has won cases against CCP subversion agents. In my opinion, he is a top legal eagle on making sense of how our judiciary system works. In our conversation, we discuss:

  • New lawfare tactics being deployed against Trump and DOGE

  • What we learned from the first Trump term and nationwide injunctions

  • How random activist judges are able to impede the executive branch, New York vs. Treasury Secretary case study - money, narrative, lawsuits

  • Why judges never get impeached despite clear conflicts of interest i.e. Juan Merchan, Amir Ali, Paul Engelmeyer, John McConnell III, etc. and ways to work around that

  • Where the dark money funding lawfare color revolution agents i.e. Norm Eisen, Marc Elias, Democracy Forward, etc. comes from

  • How effective The Federalist Society is at combatting lawfare and understanding the historical moment of battling Marxists

  • Most effective lawfare countermeasures for the Trump administration to succeed in its agenda

  • White pill surprise at the end about anon-occupied government

Amicus Republicae
U.S. Attorney Sassoon's Dubious 'Principled Resignation'
Thanks to Mark Pulliam and to Chronicles Magazine…
Read more
a day ago · 22 likes · 3 comments · TJ Harker
Blind Justice Statue

Our podcast from last year when we were on the defense instead of offense:

How To Wage Lawfare - PODCAST with TJ Harker of Amicus Republicae (55 min)

Yuri Bezmenov and Amicus Republicae
·
March 17, 2024
How To Wage Lawfare - PODCAST with TJ Harker of Amicus Republicae (55 min)

Comrades: Lawfare is one of the fronts of subversion, staging show trials in our kangaroo courts.

Read full story

This post is for paid subscribers

How To Subvert Subversion with Yuri Bezmenov
Struggle Sessions with Yuri Bezmenov
Subverting subversion is more fun with friends. I host struggle sessions with guests who are countering the cultural revolution with white pill projects. Laughter and sarcasm guaranteed!
Listen on
Substack App
Spotify
RSS Feed
Appears in episode
Yuri Bezmenov
TJ Harker
Writes Amicus Republicae Subscribe
Recent Episodes
How To Astroturf Culture and Super Bowl LIX
  Yuri Bezmenov and Isaac Simpson
DOWNFALL: USAID
  Yuri Bezmenov
How To Call Us Daddies
  Yuri Bezmenov and BaD Dad
DOWNFALL: Trudeau
  Yuri Bezmenov
How To Party on Substack Live
  Yuri Bezmenov
How To Write Children's Books
  Yuri Bezmenov and Vesper Stamper
The Art of the Troll
  Yuri Bezmenov and Hector Herrera