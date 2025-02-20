How To Wage Lawfare (Part 3)

Comrades: Red guard commissars in black robes are the real threat to democracy.

My friend TJ Harker (

) is a former federal prosecutor who is one of the few people in the country who can say he has won cases against CCP subversion agents. In my opinion, he is a top legal eagle on making sense of how our judiciary system works. In our conversation, we discuss:

New lawfare tactics being deployed against Trump and DOGE

What we learned from the first Trump term and nationwide injunctions

How random activist judges are able to impede the executive branch, New York vs. Treasury Secretary case study - money, narrative, lawsuits

Why judges never get impeached despite clear conflicts of interest i.e. Juan Merchan, Amir Ali, Paul Engelmeyer, John McConnell III, etc. and ways to work around that

Where the dark money funding lawfare color revolution agents i.e. Norm Eisen, Marc Elias, Democracy Forward, etc. comes from

How effective The Federalist Society is at combatting lawfare and understanding the historical moment of battling Marxists

Most effective lawfare countermeasures for the Trump administration to succeed in its agenda

White pill surprise at the end about anon-occupied government

Our podcast from last year when we were on the defense instead of offense: