Comrades: The 2024 Olympics showcased globalist demoralization, but many athletes shined through the subversion.

The Olympics remains one of the few spectacles that unites people within and across cultures and countries. Billions watched Paris embarrass France and Western Civilization with its opening ceremony desecration and men beating up women, yet many athletes delivered white pill medals worth highlighting today. For more on the absolute state of France, check out How To Speak French Part 1 and Part 2. As I did for the 2022 World Cuck and 2024 Copa/Euros, I will highlight the winners and losers of the 2024 Paris Olympics

WINNER: Novak Djokovic

The GOAT of tennis and bodily autonomy finally claimed gold, the only prize that had eluded him. He set more records as the oldest ever Olympics tennis champion in his 5th appearance, becoming the 5th player in history to achieve the Golden Slam, and didn’t drop a single set. In the second round, he smashed his chief rival Rafael Nadal. In the finals, he triumphed against a valiant Carlos Alcaraz, who is 16 years younger and the future of tennis at age 21. The tense world class battle ended with Novak sobbing with joy on the iconic red Roland Garros clay, his hands shaking as he won eternal glory for himself and his country.

Novak prominently displayed his crucifix to combat the demons in Paris:

WINNER: Scottie Scheffler

Like Novak, the world’s best golfer also shed manly patriotic tears after winning gold for the country he loves. He embodied the American spirit of playing for something greater than himself. In an act of subtle demoralization, NBC’s highlights intentionally avoided almost all celebrations and medal ceremonies. Fun fact - Scottie was raised by a stay at home dad.

WINNER: Rooftop Koreans and Yusuf Dikec

South Korea racked up medals in shooting, archery, and fencing. Now they need to apply such precise penetration into boosting the world’s lowest birth rate. Turkish shooter Yusuf Dikec may not have won Olympic gold, but he achieved immortal meme gold.

LOSER: The opening ceremony

The Satanic anti-Christian performance shocked the world. What if France mocked Muslims like this? Charlie Hebdo paid the ultimate price for it.

WINNER: Cole Hocker

Cole shocked the world and himself with a personal record to win the 1,500-meter race. It was the most thrilling long-distance running finish in recent memory. He is a vocal Christian who said God carried him to victory.

WINNER: Sidney McLaughlin-Levron

Sidney dominated the 400-meter hurdles with another world record. She has also been outspoken about her Christian faith. Before every race, she prays: “God let me be the vessel in which you're glorified.”

WINNER: Rayssa Leal and Gabriel Medina

A teenage skateboarder from Brazil signed “Jesus is the way” in her stand against demoralization. Her compatriot, surfer Gabriel Medina, also snagged the most iconic photo of the Olympics. Who knew that skateboarders and surfers could be so wholesome?

WINNER: Vincent Hancock, Skeet King

The best nickname of all time. American skeet shooter Vincent Hancock won his fourth consecutive gold medal. He coached his heir apparent and fellow Texan Connor Prince. God bless Texas!

WINNER: Kristen Faulkner

The ultimate amateur athlete won a surprise gold in cycling. She grew up in an Alaskan fishing town, then set records rowing for Harvard. While working as a VC in NYC and SF, she started going to SoulCycle and decided to quit her job to compete professionally. Now she is a world champion.

LOSER: Triathletes

The triathlon competitors were forced to swim in the polluted Seine River. Paris Mayor Anne Hidalgo took a dip before the Olympics to prove that it was fine. Poetic for a Socialist to force others to swim in the filth she created. $1.5 billion flushed down the cesspool.

WINNER: Noah Lyles

The world’s fastest man backed up his big talk. He won gold in the 100-meter sprint by 0.005 seconds, his torso crossing the finish line by centimeters ahead anyone else. His maximum speed of 27.1 miles per hour is mind boggling. He also proved COVID is a farce by winning bronze in the 200-meter race, despite having a positive test.

WINNER: Armand Gustav "Mondo" Duplantis

Mondo won the gold medal in the pole vault with a jump of 6.00m. Then he broke the world record with a jump of 6.25m for fun on his final attempt. The Cajun LSU tiger chose to represent Sweden because it would allow his parents, who built a pole vault set in their backyard, to continue coaching him.

LOSER: Biologically female boxers

Two men wrecked the field in women’s boxing. Algeria’s Imane Khelif, Taiwan’s Lin Yu-ting, and the IOC defiled sports, science, and fairness to win gold medals. Several of their opponents protested by signaling their XX chromosomes. Bulgaria's Svetlana Staneva and Turkey's Esra Yildiz Kahraman deserve recognition for taking a stand, but they should have kicked their opponents in the nuts or refused to take the ring. Kamala’s niece Meena predictably sided with men punching women.

Once again, South Park nailed it:

WINNER: American female swimmers and Katie Ledecky

Unlike the boxers, female swimmers were not forced to compete with men like Luke Thomas. Ledecky racked up more gold medals to bring her record to 9, the most decorated American woman and female swimmer. Her fellow Americans backed her up with outstanding performances.

WINNER: Stephen Nedoroscik

Is there anything pommel horse Superman can’t do? He needs to wear glasses because he has no depth perception and light sensitivity, but takes them off to crush his routine by feel. He can also solve a Rubik’s cube in under 10 seconds and majored in electrical engineering.

LOSER: USA Men’s Basketball

Golden State Warriors Coach Steve Kerr and star Steph Curry bent the knee to Kamala, endorsing her when she visited practice. Perpetual victim LeBron James served as flagbearer. All three men live in California, the state she destroyed. They will never feel the pain because they live in wealthy areas under high security and low diversity. Steve Kerr is particularly pathetic. Islamists tied to Hazbollah assassinated his father in Lebanon in 1984. Now he simps and shills for the candidate who will allow Hezbollah and Hamas to wreck havoc. On the court, Team USA barely squeaked by Serbia in the semifinals. They were trailing by 13 points when the 4th quarter started, then mounted a comeback with the help of generous referee calls. Sound familiar?

LOSER: USA Women’s Basketball

Caitlin Clark was not selected for the USA Women’s basketball team because she is straight and white. However, Brittney Griner made the team as a much weaker player. The Biden regime traded arms dealer “Merchant of Death” Viktor Bout for her release from Russian prison. Instead of kneeling as she did in the past, she teared up during the gold medal ceremony as the national anthem played. Hopefully she learned her lesson about American greatness and freedom, even though I’d bet all my Substack earnings she votes hard left. The WNBA’s ongoing abuse of Caitlin Clark should serve as a visceral reminder to AWFLs: no matter how much you virtue signal about your white privilege, you will always be at the bottom of the totem pole in the intersectionality olympics.

WINNER: USA Women’s Soccer

USWNT kicked off the post-Rapinoe era with a gold medal. For the first time in a while, they looked like they were unified and having fun. Hopefully they learned the right lessons on removing toxic players from the roster.

LOSER: DEI

The “all-black” podium in women’s gymnastics came at the expense of merit. Shocker!

LOSER: ESG

Athletes revolted over the ESG social credit system, which attempted to reduce air conditioning and meat consumption. American exceptionalism is packing AC and meat because the suicidal degrowth net zero Europeans banned it. How dare you!

LOSER: Emmanuel Macron

Macron’s political career was annihilated in the most recent election. His disastrous reign can be summed up by the following two photos and a chart.

WINNER: Leon Marchand

The French swimmer won four gold medals and thrilled the home crowd. He trains in the US and his coach Bob Bowman gave rise to Michael Phelps. Perhaps he should lead France instead of Macron.

WINNER: Mijain López Núñez

The Cuban wrestler nicknamed “El Terrible” and “The Giant of Herradura” became the first first Olympic athlete to win gold in any event at five consecutive games. After his final victory, he left his shoes on the mat to retire on top. Beast mode.

LOSER: Australian Swim Team

They might be fast in the water, but they are slow in the head.

LOSER: Los Angeles 2028

Barring a miracle, the next summer Olympics will be even worse than Paris. Mayor Karen Bass is an inept socialist. LA 2028 Chair Casey Wasserman is a classic Commiefornia lefty sleazebag like Doug Emhoff, who womanizes while virtue signaling about toxic masculinity. Hollywood will infuse every ceremony and ad with demoralization. The world will see how one of America’s largest cities has turned into a slum. Our next president will be the figurehead of the America’s 250th Birthday, 2026 World Cup, and 2028 Summer Olympics. Imagine how deflating those occasions will be with Kamala spewing word salad.

WINNER: South Park, Cartman, and 2008 Beijing Summer Olympics opening ceremony

Closing this out with one of the funniest clips I have ever seen.

The final medal count: