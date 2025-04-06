How To Subvert Subversion with Yuri Bezmenov
Struggle Sessions with Yuri Bezmenov
How To Texas Two-Step
0:00
Current time: 0:00 / Total time: -21:30
-21:30

Paid episode

The full episode is only available to paid subscribers of How To Subvert Subversion with Yuri Bezmenov

How To Texas Two-Step

Yuri's travel guide for Austin and thoughts on the Natal Conference (20 photos, 20 min)
Yuri Bezmenov
Apr 06, 2025
∙ Paid
10
3
Share

Comrades: Austin is the most dynamic city in America. It is the only city that can lay claim to having a state capital, major university, cutting edge tech manufacturing, and world class comedy and music scenes. I observed both inspiration and demoralization when I was in town last weekend at NatalCon. It is a blue dot in a red state, which has shaped its fascinating culture. The population has reached 1 million after growing 100,000 in only the past decade, which has led to tension with consoomer gentrification.

As I did with London and Oxford, I will take you on a real talk tour with narration over the following photos:

This post is for paid subscribers

How To Subvert Subversion with Yuri Bezmenov
Struggle Sessions with Yuri Bezmenov
Subverting subversion is more fun with friends. I host struggle sessions with guests who are countering the cultural revolution with white pill projects. Laughter and sarcasm guaranteed!
Listen on
Substack App
Spotify
RSS Feed
Appears in episode
Yuri Bezmenov
Recent Episodes
How To Visit Oxford University
  Yuri Bezmenov
How To Visit London and The Yookay
  Yuri Bezmenov
How To Wage Lawfare (Part 3)
  Yuri Bezmenov and TJ Harker
How To Astroturf Culture and Super Bowl LIX
  Yuri Bezmenov and Isaac Simpson
DOWNFALL: USAID
  Yuri Bezmenov
How To Call Us Daddies
  Yuri Bezmenov and BaD Dad
DOWNFALL: Trudeau
  Yuri Bezmenov