How To Texas Two-Step

Comrades: Austin is the most dynamic city in America. It is the only city that can lay claim to having a state capital, major university, cutting edge tech manufacturing, and world class comedy and music scenes. I observed both inspiration and demoralization when I was in town last weekend at NatalCon. It is a blue dot in a red state, which has shaped its fascinating culture. The population has reached 1 million after growing 100,000 in only the past decade, which has led to tension with consoomer gentrification.

As I did with London and Oxford, I will take you on a real talk tour with narration over the following photos: