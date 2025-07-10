Comrades: Anon occupied government is ushering in the golden age. Today, I will share observations from visiting our nation’s capital. As with previous travel guides, the audio will describe the photos below.
Part 1: How DC is experiencing a golden age with the white pill of anon/poaster occupied government - never stop posting
Part 2: Why the Smithsonian has fallen to the current thing must be reformed
Part 3: The Hirshorn Museum showcasing demoralized modern art
The imperial capital is much nicer now compared to two years ago thanks to the vibe shift and regime change:
The Smithsonian has fallen to The Current Thing:
The Hirshhorn showcases demoralized modern art from OSGEMOS and Mark Bradford’s “Pickett’s Charge”:
The best museum in town:
Share this post