How To Subvert Subversion with Yuri Bezmenov

Struggle Sessions with Yuri Bezmenov
How To Visit Washington DC
How To Visit Washington DC

Mr. Bezmenov goes to Washington, finding both inspiration and demoralization at the Smithsonian, Hirshhorn, and Butterworth's (20 photos, 18 minutes)
Yuri Bezmenov's avatar
Yuri Bezmenov
Jul 10, 2025
Transcript

Comrades: Anon occupied government is ushering in the golden age. Today, I will share observations from visiting our nation’s capital. As with previous travel guides, the audio will describe the photos below.

  • Part 1: How DC is experiencing a golden age with the white pill of anon/poaster occupied government - never stop posting

  • Part 2: Why the Smithsonian has fallen to the current thing must be reformed

  • Part 3: The Hirshorn Museum showcasing demoralized modern art

The imperial capital is much nicer now compared to two years ago thanks to the vibe shift and regime change:

The Smithsonian has fallen to The Current Thing:

The Hirshhorn showcases demoralized modern art from OSGEMOS and Mark Bradford’s “Pickett’s Charge”:

The best museum in town:

