Call Us Daddies #19: Dave Greene

Dave Greene is a real poster’s poster. He is a keen and humorous observer of the dissident sphere who doesn’t miss. In our conversation, we discuss:
How much becoming a father radicalized him
Why so many of the most interesting conservatives are millennial dads
How social media killed culture but is itself dying - except Substack
Guiding kids through the excesses of tech and modern California
Overcoming risk aversion to win arts and culture
Right-wing purity spirals mirroring the left - is 2/28 the right’s 10/7?
Basket-weaving and Code-switching with normie and lefty dads
Positive ideals of the dissident right
https://firstthings.com/why-cant-conservatives-create-art/