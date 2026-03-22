How To Subvert Subversion with Yuri Bezmenov

How To Subvert Subversion with Yuri Bezmenov

How To Subvert Subversion with Yuri Bezmenov
Struggle Sessions with Yuri Bezmenov
Call Us Daddies #19: Dave Greene
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Call Us Daddies #19: Dave Greene

An interview with The Distributist about the millennial lost generation, winning culture, and California (74 min)
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Yuri Bezmenov and Dave Greene
Mar 22, 2026
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Dave Greene is a real poster’s poster. He is a keen and humorous observer of the dissident sphere who doesn’t miss. In our conversation, we discuss:

  • How much becoming a father radicalized him

  • Why so many of the most interesting conservatives are millennial dads

  • How social media killed culture but is itself dying - except Substack

  • Guiding kids through the excesses of tech and modern California

  • Overcoming risk aversion to win arts and culture

  • Right-wing purity spirals mirroring the left - is 2/28 the right’s 10/7?

  • Basket-weaving and Code-switching with normie and lefty dads

  • Positive ideals of the dissident right

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Dave Greene | Substack

https://firstthings.com/why-cant-conservatives-create-art/

Letters from Fiddler's Greene
"Crash-outs" of the Golden Empire
In January, 2026, the California Redwood Society held its inaugural dinner during which I provided a speech about organizing in California and discovering a new identity for ourselves across the backdrop of larger collapse. The Following is an excerpt…
Read more
a month ago · 63 likes · 9 comments · Dave Greene
Letters from Fiddler's Greene
Lost Generations
Sometimes, a provocative article is published, generating considerable controversy. Yet what is interesting is less its thesis and more the reasons for its success in its unique historical moment…
Read more
2 months ago · 253 likes · 41 comments · Dave Greene

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