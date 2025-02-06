DOWNFALL: USAID

Comrades: USAID has fallen. Bill Kristol and deep state neocons are melting down. Enjoy the show!

Background:

A Meme News Network production:

Subtitles:

Donald Trump is President again.

He has appointed Elon to lead DOGE.

Autists have taken over OPM

and are firing DEI commissars.

USAID is in danger.

Conspiracy theories.

The deep state is far preferable to the Trump state.

Mr. Kristol… USAID…

USAID has been shut down.

Your NGO grifting has been exposed.

If you don’t read The Bulwark, GTFO.

Trump is literally Hitler!

Start another regime change war!

Use the Iraq WMD playbook on Iran!

Kill more Russians and Ukrainians!

Send more hillbillies like JD Vance to die in conflict zones.

Where are Antifa and the DOJ/FBI SS?!

Get George W. Bush, Dick Cheney, and Liz Cheney.

They will support more regime change.

Bill, the people no longer believe neocon warmongers.

We need to fight them over there so we don’t fight them here!

How much money have you made from endless wars?

WE ARE DEFENDING DEMOCRACY!

MAGA voters are racist, sexist, fascist

deplorable garbage!

They are authoritarians!

Democracy is when unelected bureaucrats

launder taxpayer funds!

We must arrest Trump, Elon, and Tulsi

for protecting free speech and avoiding World War 3.

They are worse than Hitler and Stalin!

Trust the experts.

I have two Harvard degrees.

Vicky Nuland teaches at Yale and Columbia.

Her husband Robert Kagan went to Yale and Harvard.

The Project for the New American Century

and National Endowment for Democracy defend freedom.

We must invade the world

and invite the world.

It’s OK, a few boomers still believe us.



I hate being irrelevant.

We were the REAL Republicans.

Where’s Nikki Haley?

Send her another check.

Is The Lincoln Project still throwing parties?

Such handsome young men…