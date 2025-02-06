Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
Transcript
10

DOWNFALL: USAID

Bill Kristol fumes in his warmonger bunker about the end of the USAID grift
Yuri Bezmenov
Feb 06, 2025
10
Share
Transcript

Comrades: USAID has fallen. Bill Kristol and deep state neocons are melting down. Enjoy the show!

Go away, Bill Kristol: Face of privilege spouts confusing mess on race ...

X LINK: https://x.com/yuribezmenov22/status/1887200227918016774

Background:

Image
Image

A Meme News Network production:

How To Launch the Meme News Network

Yuri Bezmenov
·
December 8, 2024
How To Launch the Meme News Network

Comrades: We are the media now. Memes are far more informative and entertaining than MSM slop. The time has come to launch the ultimate mimetic media property: The Meme News Network (MNN).

Read full story

How To Subvert Subversion with Yuri Bezmenov is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.

Subtitles:

Donald Trump is President again.
He has appointed Elon to lead DOGE.
Autists have taken over OPM
and are firing DEI commissars.
USAID is in danger.

Conspiracy theories.
The deep state is far preferable to the Trump state.

Mr. Kristol… USAID…
USAID has been shut down.
Your NGO grifting has been exposed.

If you don’t read The Bulwark, GTFO.

Trump is literally Hitler!
Start another regime change war!
Use the Iraq WMD playbook on Iran!
Kill more Russians and Ukrainians!
Send more hillbillies like JD Vance to die in conflict zones.
Where are Antifa and the DOJ/FBI SS?!
Get George W. Bush, Dick Cheney, and Liz Cheney.
They will support more regime change.

Bill, the people no longer believe neocon warmongers.

We need to fight them over there so we don’t fight them here!

How much money have you made from endless wars?

WE ARE DEFENDING DEMOCRACY!
MAGA voters are racist, sexist, fascist
deplorable garbage!
They are authoritarians!
Democracy is when unelected bureaucrats
launder taxpayer funds!
We must arrest Trump, Elon, and Tulsi
for protecting free speech and avoiding World War 3.
They are worse than Hitler and Stalin!

Trust the experts.
I have two Harvard degrees.
Vicky Nuland teaches at Yale and Columbia.
Her husband Robert Kagan went to Yale and Harvard.
The Project for the New American Century
and National Endowment for Democracy defend freedom.
We must invade the world
and invite the world.

It’s OK, a few boomers still believe us.

I hate being irrelevant.
We were the REAL Republicans.
Where’s Nikki Haley?
Send her another check.
Is The Lincoln Project still throwing parties?
Such handsome young men…

Discussion about this podcast

How To Subvert Subversion with Yuri Bezmenov
Struggle Sessions with Yuri Bezmenov
Subverting subversion is more fun with friends. I host struggle sessions with guests who are countering the cultural revolution with white pill projects. Laughter and sarcasm guaranteed!
Listen on
Substack App
Spotify
RSS Feed
Appears in episode
Yuri Bezmenov
Recent Episodes
How To Call Us Daddies
  Yuri Bezmenov and BaD Dad
DOWNFALL: Trudeau
  Yuri Bezmenov
How To Party on Substack Live
  Yuri Bezmenov
How To Write Children's Books
  Yuri Bezmenov and Vesper Stamper
The Art of the Troll
  Yuri Bezmenov and Hector Herrera
How To Adopt Troubled Luxury Beliefs - PODCAST with Rob Henderson (63 min)
  Yuri Bezmenov and Rob Henderson
How To Subvert Subversion in Schools - PODCAST with Librarian of Celaeno (50 min)
  Yuri Bezmenov and Librarian of Celaeno