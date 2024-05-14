Comrades: Field reporters who put their lives on the line deserve immense respect.

Julio Rosas is a rising star in this storied tradition. Over the past year, he has documented flashpoints of the campus intifada and open border. Throughout the Summer 2020 “mostly peaceful protests”, he was on the ground in Minneapolis, Seattle, and Kenosha. His reporting has appeared on Fox News, Daily Caller, New York Post, New York Times, Washington Post, ABC News, and Newsweek. He has also served in the Marine Corps Reserves.

In our conversation, we discuss:

Why he decided to become a field reporter to document the normalization of demoralization

Charlottesville as a case study on how MSM distorts reality and how government incompetence leads to unnecessary bloodshed

Witnessing the harrowing evacuation and torching of the Minneapolis Third Precinct during Summer 2020

Balancing safety with gathering the best footage, the need for composure and stones in this line of work

His insights on how we should prepare for Summer 2024

Julio’s book: https://www.amazon.com/Fiery-But-Mostly-Peaceful-Gaslighting/dp/1956007024

Who are your favorite field reporters?