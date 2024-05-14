How To Subvert Subversion with Yuri Bezmenov

How To Subvert Subversion with Yuri Bezmenov

How To Subvert Subversion with Yuri Bezmenov
Struggle Sessions with Yuri Bezmenov
How To Document "Mostly Peaceful" Protests - PODCAST with Julio Rosas (38 min)
3
11
0:00
-38:40

How To Document "Mostly Peaceful" Protests - PODCAST with Julio Rosas (38 min)

An interview with field reporter Julio Rosas, author of MostlyPeaceful.live and National Correspondent at Blaze Media
Yuri Bezmenov's avatar
Julio Rosas's avatar
Yuri Bezmenov
and
Julio Rosas
May 14, 2024
3
11
Share
Transcript

Comrades: Field reporters who put their lives on the line deserve immense respect.

Julio Rosas is a rising star in this storied tradition. Over the past year, he has documented flashpoints of the campus intifada and open border. Throughout the Summer 2020 “mostly peaceful protests”, he was on the ground in Minneapolis, Seattle, and Kenosha. His reporting has appeared on Fox News, Daily Caller, New York Post, New York Times, Washington Post, ABC News, and Newsweek. He has also served in the Marine Corps Reserves.

Julio Rosas: Black Lives Matter Protesters Tried to Stop Rioters

In our conversation, we discuss:

  • Why he decided to become a field reporter to document the normalization of demoralization

  • Charlottesville as a case study on how MSM distorts reality and how government incompetence leads to unnecessary bloodshed

  • Witnessing the harrowing evacuation and torching of the Minneapolis Third Precinct during Summer 2020

  • Balancing safety with gathering the best footage, the need for composure and stones in this line of work

  • His insights on how we should prepare for Summer 2024

Julio’s book: https://www.amazon.com/Fiery-But-Mostly-Peaceful-Gaslighting/dp/1956007024

MostlyPeaceful.live
The Battle Of UCLA
(Use promo code MostlyPeaceful for 10% off your purchase at Ex Umbris Designs) LOS ANGELES, Calif. — By the time I reached the encampment that sat between Royce Hall and Powell Library at the University of California, Los Angeles, hundreds of protesters had gathered outside of the barricades set up by law enforcement to keep the crowd away for when offic…
Read more
a year ago · 14 likes · 6 comments · Julio Rosas
MostlyPeaceful.live
4 Ways The BLM And Antifa Riots Were Worse Than January 6
As many of you know, but for those who don’t, I covered the 2020 BLM and Antifa riots and the riot at the Capitol on January 6, 2021. It’s due to that whole era of chaos and disorder that I have my book, “Fiery But Mostly Peaceful: The 2020 Riots and the Gaslighting of America…
Read more
2 years ago · 20 likes · Julio Rosas

Who are your favorite field reporters?

Discussion about this episode

User's avatar
© 2025 Yuri Bezmenov
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture