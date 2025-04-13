Call Us Daddies Episode 2: Kevin Dolan (NatalCon)

Comrades: The future belongs to those who show up.
I am thrilled to host Kevin Dolan akafor the second episode of Call Us Daddies. He is the founder of NatalCon and EXIT. In our conversation, we discuss:
What it’s like to be the father of 6
How much his religion and family influenced him to strive for a large family
The origins of Bennett’s Phylactery, The Natal Conference and EXIT Group
Major lessons learned from NatalCon
Contrasts between the first and second editions of the conference
How successful the singles matching was
Why babies have been politicized
Managing MSM coverage over the natalism topic