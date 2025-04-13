How To Subvert Subversion with Yuri Bezmenov
Struggle Sessions with Yuri Bezmenov
Call Us Daddies Episode 2: Kevin Dolan (NatalCon)
Call Us Daddies Episode 2: Kevin Dolan (NatalCon)

An interview with Kevin Dolan, founder of The Natal Conference and EXIT Group (54 min)
Yuri Bezmenov
and
Bennett's Phylactery
Apr 13, 2025
3
Comrades: The future belongs to those who show up.

I am thrilled to host Kevin Dolan aka

Bennett's Phylactery
for the second episode of Call Us Daddies. He is the founder of NatalCon and EXIT. In our conversation, we discuss:

  • What it’s like to be the father of 6

  • How much his religion and family influenced him to strive for a large family

  • The origins of Bennett’s Phylactery, The Natal Conference and EXIT Group

  • Major lessons learned from NatalCon

  • Contrasts between the first and second editions of the conference

  • How successful the singles matching was

  • Why babies have been politicized

  • Managing MSM coverage over the natalism topic

How To Subvert Subversion with Yuri Bezmenov
Struggle Sessions with Yuri Bezmenov
Subverting subversion is more fun with friends. I host struggle sessions with guests who are countering the cultural revolution with white pill projects. Laughter and sarcasm guaranteed!
Appears in episode
Yuri Bezmenov
Bennett's Phylactery
Writes EXIT Newsletter Subscribe
