How To Subvert Subversion with Yuri Bezmenov
Struggle Sessions with Yuri Bezmenov
How To Astroturf Culture and Super Bowl LIX
0:00
Current time: 0:00 / Total time: -1:20:20
-1:20:20

Paid episode

The full episode is only available to paid subscribers of How To Subvert Subversion with Yuri Bezmenov

How To Astroturf Culture and Super Bowl LIX

PODCAST with The Carousel disgraced propagandist Isaac Simpson about astroturfing and sportsball (80 min)
Yuri Bezmenov
and
Isaac Simpson
Feb 13, 2025
∙ Paid
4
8
Share

Comrades: Our society and sportsball are fully astroturfed.

undefined

Disgraced propagandist, marketing guru of WILL the Agency, and host of The Carousel

Isaac Simpson
returns to Struggle Sessions. We support the current thing! In our conversation, we discuss:

  • What astroturfing is and how the sausage is made

  • How to spot astroturfing compared to organic grassroots

  • The downfall of Hollywood and the Academy Awards from high-quality art to low-quality astroturfed slop

  • USAID and Trump Derangement Substack astroturfing examples

  • Superbowl recap of subversive girlboss commercials by NFL/Nike, cringe hip-hop halftime show by Kendrick Lamar, sportball gambling consoomerism, and CHOOSE LOVE IT TAKES ALL OF US

  • Jon Hamm and Bradley Cooper acting as normie sportsball fans

  • Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce as the ultimate borg Hollywood publicity couple and the role of agencies

  • The current state of building culture, patronage, and parallel institutions on the right - what does winning look like?

Travis Kelce Turns Heads With $3,500 Outfit on Taylor Swift Date Before ...
Jennifer Lawrence Addresses Rumor She 'F*****' Harvey Weinstein

Isaac deserves an orange check for his 150+ podcasts:

The Carousel
Understanding USAID
My understanding of USAID was my original red pill, and came as a result of reading Confessions of an Economic Hitman while working as a legal intern at a M&A law firm in Vietnam…
Listen now
7 days ago · 13 likes · 3 comments · Isaac Simpson
The Carousel
173. Red Queen Culture
Discussing the Super Bowl ads on another solo episode…
Listen now
3 days ago · 9 likes · 4 comments · Isaac Simpson

Our previous podcast on marketing:

How To Become the Next Don Draper - Marketing 101 (40 min podcast + exhibits)

Yuri Bezmenov and Isaac Simpson
·
April 25, 2023
How To Become the Next Don Draper - Marketing 101 (40 min podcast + exhibits)

Comrades: I am thrilled to host my friend Isaac Simpson on The Demoralization Zone podcast. He is a “disgraced propagandist” modern day Don Draper who started a new agency called WILL. His Substack The Carousel is hosting some of the most interesting conversations on this platform, including one with yours truly last month. The

Read full story

This post is for paid subscribers

How To Subvert Subversion with Yuri Bezmenov
Struggle Sessions with Yuri Bezmenov
Subverting subversion is more fun with friends. I host struggle sessions with guests who are countering the cultural revolution with white pill projects. Laughter and sarcasm guaranteed!
Listen on
Substack App
Spotify
RSS Feed
Appears in episode
Yuri Bezmenov
Isaac Simpson
Writes The Carousel Subscribe
Recent Episodes
DOWNFALL: USAID
  Yuri Bezmenov
How To Call Us Daddies
  Yuri Bezmenov and BaD Dad
DOWNFALL: Trudeau
  Yuri Bezmenov
How To Party on Substack Live
  Yuri Bezmenov
How To Write Children's Books
  Yuri Bezmenov and Vesper Stamper
The Art of the Troll
  Yuri Bezmenov and Hector Herrera
How To Adopt Troubled Luxury Beliefs - PODCAST with Rob Henderson (63 min)
  Yuri Bezmenov and Rob Henderson