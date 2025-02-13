How To Astroturf Culture and Super Bowl LIX

Comrades: Our society and sportsball are fully astroturfed.

Disgraced propagandist, marketing guru of WILL the Agency, and host of The Carousel

returns to Struggle Sessions. We support the current thing! In our conversation, we discuss:

What astroturfing is and how the sausage is made

How to spot astroturfing compared to organic grassroots

The downfall of Hollywood and the Academy Awards from high-quality art to low-quality astroturfed slop

USAID and Trump Derangement Substack astroturfing examples

Superbowl recap of subversive girlboss commercials by NFL/Nike, cringe hip-hop halftime show by Kendrick Lamar, sportball gambling consoomerism, and CHOOSE LOVE IT TAKES ALL OF US

Jon Hamm and Bradley Cooper acting as normie sportsball fans

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce as the ultimate borg Hollywood publicity couple and the role of agencies

The current state of building culture, patronage, and parallel institutions on the right - what does winning look like?

