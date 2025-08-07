How To Subvert Subversion with Yuri Bezmenov

Struggle Sessions with Yuri Bezmenov
Call Us Daddies #5: Dr. Eithan Haim
A courageous doctor speaks out about how he was almost thrown in the gulag for protecting children, all while becoming a father for the first time
Aug 07, 2025
Comrades: Dr. Eithan Haim is a heroic whistleblower who sacrificed nearly everything to uphold the Hippocratic Oath and protect children from harm. After he exposed the illegal trans clinic at Texas Children’s Hospital, he endured heinous prosecution by the Biden regime while his wife was pregnant with their first child. If the charges weren’t dropped by Trump’s DOJ, he could well be in prison today.

In our conversation, we discuss:

  • Remaining resilient in the face of unfathomable pressure during his wife’s pregnancy

  • How his ancestors took brave stands during World War II

  • How much his daughter inspired him to fight and how he would explain his saga to her

  • What causes doctors and healthcare administrators to facilitate and cover-up mutilating children

  • The danger of red guards in black robes like his judge and federal prosecutor, who dehumanized him using the process as punishment

  • How

    Christopher F. Rufo
    helped him stay on offense and win the narrative battle

  • How he was almost thrown in jail in the days following Trump’s inauguration

  • The simultaneous relief of having his case dropped and joy of becoming a father

  • His medical school experience and how to navigate our demoralized healthcare system after COVID and trans exposed the commissars in charge - will they ever face acountability?

  • Why other fathers and mothers allow their kids to undergo “gender affirming care”

  • What gives him hope

