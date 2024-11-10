How To Subvert Subversion with Yuri Bezmenov

How To Subvert Subversion with Yuri Bezmenov

Ryan Gardner
Nov 10Edited

They are scared shitless because free speech is the only cure for The Bluebonic Plague. Specifically, tearing down the edifice of lies that camoflauge ideological uniformity as cultural diversity.

If you stick your head out the window you can just smell the panic seeping out of their anxiety riddled brains! It's rather enjoyable watching them look like a bride jilted at the alter.

Don't worry these fools might as well be driving around in buggys a hundred years ago in denial about the Tin Lizzies. They don't realize quite yet that they are about to go the way of the dodo.

They are used to being able to push without any push-back. Those days are over....and not a minute too soon. They have nobody to blame but themselves.

"The Washington Post and the New York Times win prizes, but increasingly we talk only to a certain elite. More and more, we talk to ourselves. (It wasn’t always this way — in the 1990s we achieved 80 percent household penetration in the D.C. area"

Maybe someone should get this in Bezos inbox. This guy called it over 100 years ago:

"...the corruption of the priesthood occurred at the precise moment in which it changed from a minority organised to impart knowledge into a minority organised to withhold it.

The great danger of decadence in journalism is almost exactly the same. Journalism possesses in itself the potentiality of becoming one of the most frightful monstrosities and delusions that have ever cursed mankind.

This horrible transformation will occur at the exact instant at which journalists realise that they can become an aristocrat...."

-G.K. Chesterton

They're never going to change because they're at court inside the palace gates. They'll never tell The Truth because they despise us. People rarely tell the truth to people they think are unworthy of it.

James Bryson
Nov 10

"Zeteo is MSNBC on crack, The Bulwark is FOX on meth, and HCR is CNN on cat litter. In frustration, they will call for censorship of “disinformation” and “conspiracy theories”. “

The "new media" is making FACT and LOGIC great again.

Excellent commentary!

