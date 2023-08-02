Comrades: Taiwan is a beautiful country and Taipei is one of the best cities in the world. The first and only time I visited Taipei was a decade ago. It combines the best elements of Chinese culture, Japanese cleanliness, Southeast Asian tropical climate, and Western openness. The nature, food, history, and transportation are all world class. I have longed to return to explore the rest of the country and had planned a road trip around the island in February 2020, but was forced to cancel last minute due to COVID. The way things are unraveling now, I wonder if Baby Yulia will ever get to meet her family on either side of the Taiwan Strait.