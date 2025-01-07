Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
Transcript
33
21

DOWNFALL: Trudeau

Meme News Network Episode 8: The end of the Trudeau regime (4 min video)
Yuri Bezmenov
Jan 07, 2025
33
21
Share
Transcript

Comrades: Make the true north strong and free again!

The Trudeau Downfall video is above and on Twitter here:

https://x.com/yuribezmenov22/status/1876344155049177167

What Trudeau has said in the past about Trump | CTV News

Full script below. For previous Meme News Network episodes like Kamala’s downfall and Jordan Peterson’s struggle session, check out the Videos section here.

Share

Subtitles:

Trump has won in a landslide.
He is trolling you as the Governor of Canada and imposing tariffs.
If the elections were held today,
Conservatives would win in a blowout.
Canadians think you’re a retarded Communist, eh?

That's hate speech.
Tell Chrystia Freeland to freeze my opponents’ bank accounts again.

Justin... Freeland…
Freeland has resigned.
You should step down as well.

If you think Fidel Castro is my biological father, get out.

This is all Jordan Peterson’s fault!
Throw him in the gulag for misgendering.
Klaus Schwab and the
World Economic Forum reich still support me!
Burn more churches down for the indigenous graves hoax.
Goebbels said fear would get NPCs to obey.
Trample more trucker protestors with horses from the RCMP SS!
Grab all their guns and
send them to Ukraine!

Justin, the people no longer believe CBC propaganda.

Shove more immigrants, censorship, drag queens, and DEI/ESG down their throats!

Why did you go to a Taylor Swift concert during the Montreal riots?

Shake it off! Shake it off!
Pierre Poilievre and Conservatives are a
racist, sexist, fascist
unacceptable fringe minority!
Throw them into anti-vaxxer concentration camps!
Tell the teachers to seize their children
and force them to undergo gender affirming care!
We must ban Twitter
for protecting free speech.
Elon and Trump are worse than Hitler and Stalin!

Let’s all get Medical Assistance in Dying
and permanently end our carbon emissions!
Focus on the 2SLGBTQI+ Action Plan!
Print more money to fight inflation, but don’t build more houses.
At least college educated boomers
will still vote Liberal
because they are so demoralized
they still believe corporate media propaganda!

Honk Honk is code for Heil Hitler.

Canada isn’t a real country.
We’re better off becoming the 51st state.
Where’s Macron?
I miss our Davos cabinet penetration parties.
My socks aren’t gay.
Oh Canada…
My home and native land…

How To Subvert Subversion with Yuri Bezmenov
Struggle Sessions with Yuri Bezmenov
Subverting subversion is more fun with friends. I host struggle sessions with guests who are countering the cultural revolution with white pill projects. Laughter and sarcasm guaranteed!
Listen on
Substack App
Spotify
RSS Feed
Appears in episode
Yuri Bezmenov
Recent Episodes
How To Party on Substack Live
  Yuri Bezmenov
How To Write Children's Books
  Yuri Bezmenov and Vesper Stamper
The Art of the Troll
  Yuri Bezmenov and Hector Herrera
How To Adopt Troubled Luxury Beliefs - PODCAST with Rob Henderson (63 min)
  Yuri Bezmenov and Rob Henderson
How To Subvert Subversion in Schools - PODCAST with Librarian of Celaeno (50 min)
  Yuri Bezmenov and Librarian of Celaeno
How To Write Postcards from Barsoom (Part 2) - PODCAST with John Carter (63 min)
  Yuri Bezmenov and John Carter
How To Win 2024 Banger of the Year - PODCAST with Dudley Newright (51 min)
  Yuri Bezmenov and Dudley Newright