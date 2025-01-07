DOWNFALL: Trudeau

Comrades: Make the true north strong and free again!

The Trudeau Downfall video is above and on Twitter here:

https://x.com/yuribezmenov22/status/1876344155049177167

Full script below. For previous Meme News Network episodes like Kamala’s downfall and Jordan Peterson’s struggle session, check out the Videos section here.

Subtitles:

Trump has won in a landslide.

He is trolling you as the Governor of Canada and imposing tariffs.

If the elections were held today,

Conservatives would win in a blowout.

Canadians think you’re a retarded Communist, eh?

That's hate speech.

Tell Chrystia Freeland to freeze my opponents’ bank accounts again.

Justin... Freeland…

Freeland has resigned.

You should step down as well.

If you think Fidel Castro is my biological father, get out.

This is all Jordan Peterson’s fault!

Throw him in the gulag for misgendering.

Klaus Schwab and the

World Economic Forum reich still support me!

Burn more churches down for the indigenous graves hoax.

Goebbels said fear would get NPCs to obey.

Trample more trucker protestors with horses from the RCMP SS!

Grab all their guns and

send them to Ukraine!

Justin, the people no longer believe CBC propaganda.

Shove more immigrants, censorship, drag queens, and DEI/ESG down their throats!

Why did you go to a Taylor Swift concert during the Montreal riots?

Shake it off! Shake it off!

Pierre Poilievre and Conservatives are a

racist, sexist, fascist

unacceptable fringe minority!

Throw them into anti-vaxxer concentration camps!

Tell the teachers to seize their children

and force them to undergo gender affirming care!

We must ban Twitter

for protecting free speech.

Elon and Trump are worse than Hitler and Stalin!

Let’s all get Medical Assistance in Dying

and permanently end our carbon emissions!

Focus on the 2SLGBTQI+ Action Plan!

Print more money to fight inflation, but don’t build more houses.

At least college educated boomers

will still vote Liberal

because they are so demoralized

they still believe corporate media propaganda!

Honk Honk is code for Heil Hitler.

Canada isn’t a real country.

We’re better off becoming the 51st state.

Where’s Macron?

I miss our Davos cabinet penetration parties.

My socks aren’t gay.

Oh Canada…

My home and native land…