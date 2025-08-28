How To Subvert Subversion with Yuri Bezmenov

Struggle Sessions with Yuri Bezmenov
How To Visit the 2025 US Open Tennis Championships
0:00
-25:25

How To Visit the 2025 US Open Tennis Championships

A guide to the grounds, players, and agitprop at the world's most attended tennis tournament (25 min)
Yuri Bezmenov's avatar
Yuri Bezmenov
Aug 28, 2025
∙ Paid
7
2
Comrades: The US Open is fully demoralized. Over a million people will attend this year. While white pills like GOAT Novak Djokovic remain, the tennis tournament has devolved into a showcase of wokeness. I will share a few insider tips in the audio. Put on your “They Live” glasses as we walk through the grounds below.

There is mass brainwashing currently ongoing on a scale hitherto ...

Corporate logo fail, avoiding the crowds, and protests:

Us Open Tennis 2025 Logo - Omar Zayd

Breaking Barriers, Equity Experience, Equal Pay, and Pride Day:

2023 US Open to celebrate 50 years of equal prize money - Official Site ...

Novak will always be the GOAT - his roller coaster US Open runs from 2020-2024:

  • 2024: lost in the third round

  • 2023: won his record 24th grand slam

  • 2022: banned from playing due to COVID tyranny

  • 2021: lost in the finals, one win short of a calendar grand slam

  • 2020: disqualified for accidentally hitting a karen line judge with the ball

Image

Alcaraz vs Sinner for the future of tennis, power law player economics, the mixed doubles cash grab, celebrities, and influencer dating shows:

Carlos Alcaraz and Emma Raducanu didn't make it far in the competition but attracted tons of eyeballs to the event
There was an A-list presence on Wednesday as well as Anna Wintour was in attendance

Insane prices contrasted with illegals hustling:

The USTA is a non-profit organization makes $500 million in revenue from the tournament alone. A Honey Deuce cocktail costs $23 and a basic lunch will set you back $40+. The funds pay for 4 DIE commissars:

Never forget how the US Open sold out to COVID insanity:

Image result from https://www.pinterest.jp/pin/401453754288716979/

The world you grew up in no longer exists. One of my favorite memories with Yuri Sr. was the first time he took me to the US Open. Guga vs Max in 2001, a week before 9/11:

