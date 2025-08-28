Comrades: The US Open is fully demoralized. Over a million people will attend this year. While white pills like GOAT Novak Djokovic remain, the tennis tournament has devolved into a showcase of wokeness. I will share a few insider tips in the audio. Put on your “They Live” glasses as we walk through the grounds below.

Corporate logo fail, avoiding the crowds, and protests:

Breaking Barriers, Equity Experience, Equal Pay, and Pride Day:

Novak will always be the GOAT - his roller coaster US Open runs from 2020-2024:

2024: lost in the third round

2023: won his record 24th grand slam

2022: banned from playing due to COVID tyranny

2021: lost in the finals, one win short of a calendar grand slam

2020: disqualified for accidentally hitting a karen line judge with the ball

Alcaraz vs Sinner for the future of tennis, power law player economics, the mixed doubles cash grab, celebrities, and influencer dating shows:

Insane prices contrasted with illegals hustling:

The USTA is a non-profit organization makes $500 million in revenue from the tournament alone. A Honey Deuce cocktail costs $23 and a basic lunch will set you back $40+. The funds pay for 4 DIE commissars:

Never forget how the US Open sold out to COVID insanity:

The world you grew up in no longer exists. One of my favorite memories with Yuri Sr. was the first time he took me to the US Open. Guga vs Max in 2001, a week before 9/11:

