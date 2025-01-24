How To Call Us Daddies

Comrades: Call us daddies!

Our culture has spent decades demoralizing dads and subverting fatherhood. We have been warned that kids are burden. TV shows and movies have portrayed us as oafs. Young men are dropping out as marriage and fertility rates plummet. Meanwhile, Call Her Daddy has become one of the biggest podcasts telling women that promiscuity and corporate slavery are powerful.

Today, my dear friend

and I are launching the Call Us Daddies podcast to subvert the subversion of fatherhood.

We discuss:

Why we started this podcast

The gaps on what we weren’t told about parenting and the current representation of dads in media

How our world views changed after becoming fathers

Fraternal bonds between fellow fathers and newfound respect for our own fathers

Making Fatherhood Fun Again

Demoralization and distractification in kids’ music and TV shows

Defending your home and community from subversive influences

Consensual arranged marriage

Outsourced parenthood

Dad of the Month award

All feedback is welcome to improve for future episodes. We plan to collaborate with other Substack anon dads who have interesting perspectives. Here is our first conversation about this topic from two years ago: