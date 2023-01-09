What is How To Subvert Subversion with Yuri Bezmenov?

A dissident’s guide to modern urban progressive life through sarcasm, memes, and data. Each post will have a theme and provide a unique window into clown world demoralization, as well as ways to take action and subvert the subversion. I post on Sunday and Thursday mornings at 8AM ET, with bonus posts on Tuesdays.

An index of my top 10 posts can be found here. You can also follow me on Twitter at @yuribezmenov22. Feedback is always welcome: yuribezmenov22 [at] protonmail [dot] com.

Paywalled content includes a homeschooling curriculum, favorite family recipe, LinkedIn flex best practices, diet and exercise tips, and all Podcasts.

All paid subscriptions go towards Baby Yulia:

Who am I?

I am a “person of color” millennial who lives in a deep blue city and owns an expensive piece of paper called an Ivy League diploma. However, I am the antithesis of this demographic’s NPC stereotype. My red pill was ingrained from a family that escaped Communism and strengthened from a front row seat to indoctrination.

Why am I writing?

For my baby. I hope to generate additional income streams to support her, while providing valuable content to my audience and building a community of fun sane people. My writings will serve as a time capsule for her and her generation to understand how the world went mad during the early 2020s, and a guide to prevent it from happening again. I wrote a longer article about the WHY here:

Who is Yuri Bezmenov?

Yuri was a former KGB agent who defected to the West. He gave a legendary interview about the socialist subversion of the United States in 1984. Like Orwell, his words are eerily prescient.

