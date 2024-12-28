How To Subvert Subversion with Yuri Bezmenov

How To Make Millions from Trump Derangement Substack
I analyzed data and patterns from the top 30 TDS slop merchants so you don't have to
  
Yuri Bezmenov
128
How To Assimilate into American Citizenship and Culture
Restoring the melting pot, assessing immigration, and profiling the 3 types of assimilation: traditional, woke, and non-assimilation
  
Yuri Bezmenov
71
How To Deliver an Inaugural Address
Highlights from JFK's legendary 1961 inaugural address and its common threads with MAGA, DJT, and RFK Jr. - plus a Yuri meetup in DC on Sunday 1/19
  
Yuri Bezmenov
15
How To Memory Hole Biden's Legacy
The lowlights of the demoralizer in chief, who dragged the entire Democrat propaganda machine down with him into the abyss
  
Yuri Bezmenov
57
How To Carry the Fire
Fire as a metaphor for civilization, democracy, and free speech
  
Yuri Bezmenov
42
How To Outsource Parenthood
Assessing the untold collateral damage of parents outsourcing their roles in raising children
  
Yuri Bezmenov
51
How To Arrange a Marriage
A prediction and reasons why consensual arranged marriages will return to Western countries amongst pro-natal conservative families
  
Yuri Bezmenov
32
How To Flex on LinkedIn (Part 4) - BlueSky Commissar Aaron Rodericks
The Head of Trust and Safety at Bluesky reaches record levels of demoralization on his LinkedIn and in a recent interview
  
Yuri Bezmenov
42
DOWNFALL: Trudeau
Watch now | Meme News Network Episode 8: The end of the Trudeau regime (4 min video)
  
Yuri Bezmenov
33
4:12
How To Make America Fun Again
The good timeline is a back to the future vibe shift, with culture and tech back in harmony after a decade-long dislocation
  
Yuri Bezmenov
85
How To Honor the Real Yuri Bezmenov
Kicking off 2025 by honoring the real Yuri, sharing the reasons why I started this Substack, and a satirical sex diary of a PMC NPC (Professional…
  
Yuri Bezmenov
37

December 2024

