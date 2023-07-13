Homeschooling

Yuri Bezmenov
Jul 13, 2023
Posts on my homeschooling curriculum and the Demoralized DIEvy League.

How To Homeschool your Kids - The Yuri Homeschool Curriculum

Yuri Bezmenov
January 26, 2023
Comrades: Homeschooling is the future of education. As I detailed on Monday, public schools have devolved into babysitting by groomers. Non-parochial private schools are no better, charging upwards of $50K/year for the same indoctrination. Every day, a Democrat teachers union thug is arrested for grooming a student.

How To Close the Deal - Sales 101

Yuri Bezmenov
April 11, 2023
Comrades: Always be closing. Welcome to the second module of the Yuri Homeschool curriculum (Module 1 was How To Strengthen your Immune System). Selling is one of the most important skills in life. However, our education system does not teach sales because it is designed to mold obedient, helpless subjects and not informed, empowered citizens. I never took a single class on sales from public school through my

How To Become the Next Don Draper - Marketing 101 (40 min podcast + exhibits)

Yuri Bezmenov and Isaac Simpson
April 25, 2023
Listen now (35 min) | Comrades: I am thrilled to host my friend Isaac Simpson on The Demoralization Zone podcast. He is a “disgraced propagandist” modern day Don Draper who started a new agency called WILL. His Substack The Carousel is hosting some of the most interesting conversations on this platform, including one with yours truly last month. The

How To Win America's Counter-Cultural Revolution

Yuri Bezmenov
Jan 30
Comrades: American capitalists have a responsibility to protect our civilization from communists.

How To Make New Friends - Reflections and Meetup IRL

Yuri Bezmenov
April 20, 2023
Comrades: True friendship is rare and precious. One of the silver linings of COVID is that it revealed who your real friends with real principles are. What’s with the cute photo? I am not ashamed to say that The Fox and the Hound is one of three movies that have ever made me cry. It got the tears flowing when I was boy moving to a new town and leaving friends behind; the others are

How To Strengthen your Immune System

Yuri Bezmenov
March 12, 2023
Comrades: Welcome to Year 3 and Day 1,100+ of “15 days to slow the spread”! This is the first module of the Yuri homeschool curriculum. I am among the dwindling minority of the population that has never gotten COVID, despite never masking or getting an mRNA injection. Almost everyone I know who got jabbed got COVID. Most who did not get jabbed have not gotten COVID, and those who did had mild cases.

How To Stay Fit without Running or Eating Salad (RECIPE + GUIDE)

July 13, 2023
Comrades: Sound in body, sound in mind. Obesity is a growing silent killer, as we have reached record obesity rates domestically and globally. At the same time, we are in an economic downturn that will lead to belt-tightening and carbon reduction. This is Module 5 of the

How To Deliver an Inspiring Speech

Yuri Bezmenov
January 14, 2024
Comrades: Tomorrow is Martin Luther King, Jr. Day. MLK’s “I Have a Dream” is one of the most iconic speeches in history. The man’s life and legacy are complicated, but he inspired the world with his words. 60 years later, the most famous line of his speech has been twisted upside down through demoralization:

How To Develop Moral Leadership

Yuri Bezmenov
January 16, 2024
Comrades: Vice Admiral James Bond Stockdale is a legend. Stockdale was the most senior naval officer POW held in the infamous Hanoi Hilton. He was tortured routinely and denied medical attention for over 7 years from 1965-1972. Despite the unfathomably cruel treatment, he was one of the primary organizers of prisoner resistance. He created and enforced a…

How To Save Women's Sports

Yuri Bezmenov
November 28, 2023
Comrades: We must protect female athletes. As I have done with hoaxes and leftist doublespeak, today I have compiled examples of men destroying women in sports. They are case studies of the destruction of sanity, fair competition, and the rights of women to have their own spaces. As a girl dad, I am disgusted every time I see these incidents. It makes my…

How To Positively Discipline a Child

Yuri Bezmenov
April 4, 2024
Comrades: Positive discipline builds strong children, families, and societies. “Positive Discipline” by Jane Nelsen is the best parenting book I have encountered. In true samizdat form, she first self-published in 1981 and sold over 80,000 copies. When a big publishing house took notice in 1987, she sold millions more. Nelsen deserves admiration not only…

How To Prevent Your Sons from Sliding to the Right

Yuri Bezmenov
April 2, 2024
Comrades: The Zoomer lads are awakening. New York Magazine published an article written by an AWFL mom about her misbehaving teenage sons. They are engaging in the NPC PMC striver parents’ worst nightmare: wrongthink. God forbid they explore the world on their own and read samizdats like this one. We have come full circle. In high school, one of my frie…

How To Deliver a Farewell Address (Part 3) - James Damore

Yuri Bezmenov
April 9, 2024
Comrades: Like Yuri Bezmenov in 1984, Dwight Eisenhower in 1964, and Ron Paul in 2012, James Damore tried to warn us in 2017. Damore was an engineer at Google. He posted an internal memo about the dangers of the company’s ideological echo chamber. For the crime of wrongthink, he was fired by Google and smeared by the MSM. No one listened. The further a …

How To Get into Harvard (Part 6) - The Class of 2028

Yuri Bezmenov
September 15, 2024
Comrades: The Demoralized DIEvy League is grooming another crop of Red Guards to become our future commissar overlords. One school’s student newspaper surveyed the incoming first-years (freshman is now considered a politically incorrect gendered term). The terrifying results demonstrate an urgent need to subvert their subversion.

How To Get Into Harvard (Part 5) - Claudine Gay's Bootlicking Bobo and Board

Yuri Bezmenov
December 14, 2023
Comrades: Harvard has fallen. After almost 400 years, the world’s most powerful university has publicly declared moral and intellectual bankruptcy. I could not have imagined such a stunning collapse, even after ranking Harvard #1 in my Demoralized DIEvy League March Madness tournament

How To Get Into Harvard (Part 4) - An Open Letter to the Trustees

Yuri Bezmenov
October 24, 2023
To the Trustees of American Universities: The time has come for you to take a stand. For decades, you have overseen the long march of leftist demoralization through your hallowed institutions. Poisonous ideas and Maoist struggle sessions originated at

How To Get Into Harvard (Part 3) - DIEvy League Demoralization March Madness

Yuri Bezmenov
March 16, 2023
Comrades: Welcome to Demoralization March Madness! Just as RISD became RISDIE, the Ivy League has become the DIEvy League. Part 1 of How To Get into Harvard established the initial rankings and methodology, while Part 2 provided a fall semester update

How To Live Not By Lies

Yuri Bezmenov
October 8, 2023
Comrades: Alexander Solzhenitsyn tried to warn us in 1974 before Yuri Bezmenov in 1984. His famous text “Live Not By Lies” is more relevant today than ever. The time has come to stop all the lies. Stop lying to yourself - you are disrespecting the person in the mirror. Stop lying to others - you are disrespecting them. Stop others from spreading lies by…

How To Appoint a Commissar (Part 3) - The Teachers Union Fuhrer

Yuri Bezmenov
July 23, 2023
Comrades: Becky Pringle and Randi Weingarten are coming for your kids. These two Current Thing Karens lead over 4 million teachers union thugs at the American Federation of Teachers (AFT) and National Education Association (NEA). Neither was elected by citizens, yet they are actively indoctrinating 50 million American public school children. In How To Hi…

How To Fire a Commissar (Part 2)

Yuri Bezmenov
January 23, 2023
Comrades: Administrative bloat in education and healthcare is the real pandemic. In How To Hire/Fire a Commissar, I profiled identarian commissars at RISD and University Hospital. What happens when our institutions become filled with useless and oftentimes toxic administrators? Our country gets dumber and less healthy, Idiocracy style. We need to do to …

How To Groom Commissars

Yuri Bezmenov
July 25, 2022
Comrades: Every commissar spawned from a Maoist struggle session. They are now leading them at USNWR’s Top 15 demoralized universities and beyond. How do commissars like Crystal Williams and Katherine Dinh get started? Here is the story of my first hand experience with commissar grooming on campus.

How To Wage a Woke Jihad

Yuri Bezmenov
June 13, 2023
Comrades: As you can tell by the title, this is going to be an extra spicy post. DISCLAIMER - I am against collective guilt and believe these parallels only apply to the extreme wings of each group. Moderates in every group have a duty to speak out against regressive practices of radicals.

