Share this postHow To Subvert Subversion with Yuri BezmenovHomeschoolingCopy linkFacebookEmailNotesMoreHomeschoolingYuri BezmenovJul 13, 202321Share this postHow To Subvert Subversion with Yuri BezmenovHomeschoolingCopy linkFacebookEmailNotesMore6SharePosts on my homeschooling curriculum and the Demoralized DIEvy League.How To Homeschool your Kids - The Yuri Homeschool CurriculumYuri Bezmenov·January 26, 2023Comrades: Homeschooling is the future of education. As I detailed on Monday, public schools have devolved into babysitting by groomers. Non-parochial private schools are no better, charging upwards of $50K/year for the same indoctrination. Every day, a Democrat teachers union thug is arrested for grooming a student.Read full storyHow To Close the Deal - Sales 101Yuri Bezmenov·April 11, 2023Comrades: Always be closing. Welcome to the second module of the Yuri Homeschool curriculum (Module 1 was How To Strengthen your Immune System). Selling is one of the most important skills in life. However, our education system does not teach sales because it is designed to mold obedient, helpless subjects and not informed, empowered citizens. I never took a single class on sales from public school through myRead full storyHow To Become the Next Don Draper - Marketing 101 (40 min podcast + exhibits)Yuri Bezmenov and Isaac Simpson·April 25, 2023Listen now (35 min) | Comrades: I am thrilled to host my friend Isaac Simpson on The Demoralization Zone podcast. He is a “disgraced propagandist” modern day Don Draper who started a new agency called WILL. His Substack The Carousel is hosting some of the most interesting conversations on this platform, including one with yours truly last month. TheRead full storyHow To Win America's Counter-Cultural RevolutionYuri Bezmenov·Jan 30Comrades: American capitalists have a responsibility to protect our civilization from communists.Read full storyHow To Make New Friends - Reflections and Meetup IRLYuri Bezmenov·April 20, 2023Comrades: True friendship is rare and precious. One of the silver linings of COVID is that it revealed who your real friends with real principles are. What’s with the cute photo? I am not ashamed to say that The Fox and the Hound is one of three movies that have ever made me cry. It got the tears flowing when I was boy moving to a new town and leaving friends behind; the others areRead full storyHow To Strengthen your Immune SystemYuri Bezmenov·March 12, 2023Comrades: Welcome to Year 3 and Day 1,100+ of “15 days to slow the spread”! This is the first module of the Yuri homeschool curriculum. I am among the dwindling minority of the population that has never gotten COVID, despite never masking or getting an mRNA injection. Almost everyone I know who got jabbed got COVID. Most who did not get jabbed have not gotten COVID, and those who did had mild cases.Read full storyHow To Stay Fit without Running or Eating Salad (RECIPE + GUIDE)July 13, 2023Comrades: Sound in body, sound in mind. Obesity is a growing silent killer, as we have reached record obesity rates domestically and globally. At the same time, we are in an economic downturn that will lead to belt-tightening and carbon reduction. This is Module 5 of theRead full storyHow To Deliver an Inspiring SpeechYuri Bezmenov·January 14, 2024Comrades: Tomorrow is Martin Luther King, Jr. Day. MLK’s “I Have a Dream” is one of the most iconic speeches in history. The man’s life and legacy are complicated, but he inspired the world with his words. 60 years later, the most famous line of his speech has been twisted upside down through demoralization:Read full storyHow To Develop Moral LeadershipYuri Bezmenov·January 16, 2024Comrades: Vice Admiral James Bond Stockdale is a legend. Stockdale was the most senior naval officer POW held in the infamous Hanoi Hilton. He was tortured routinely and denied medical attention for over 7 years from 1965-1972. Despite the unfathomably cruel treatment, he was one of the primary organizers of prisoner resistance. He created and enforced a…Read full storyHow To Save Women's SportsYuri Bezmenov·November 28, 2023Comrades: We must protect female athletes. As I have done with hoaxes and leftist doublespeak, today I have compiled examples of men destroying women in sports. They are case studies of the destruction of sanity, fair competition, and the rights of women to have their own spaces. As a girl dad, I am disgusted every time I see these incidents. It makes my…Read full storyHow To Positively Discipline a ChildYuri Bezmenov·April 4, 2024Comrades: Positive discipline builds strong children, families, and societies. “Positive Discipline” by Jane Nelsen is the best parenting book I have encountered. In true samizdat form, she first self-published in 1981 and sold over 80,000 copies. When a big publishing house took notice in 1987, she sold millions more. Nelsen deserves admiration not only…Read full storyHow To Prevent Your Sons from Sliding to the RightYuri Bezmenov·April 2, 2024Comrades: The Zoomer lads are awakening. New York Magazine published an article written by an AWFL mom about her misbehaving teenage sons. They are engaging in the NPC PMC striver parents’ worst nightmare: wrongthink. God forbid they explore the world on their own and read samizdats like this one. We have come full circle. In high school, one of my frie…Read full storyHow To Deliver a Farewell Address (Part 3) - James DamoreYuri Bezmenov·April 9, 2024Comrades: Like Yuri Bezmenov in 1984, Dwight Eisenhower in 1964, and Ron Paul in 2012, James Damore tried to warn us in 2017. Damore was an engineer at Google. He posted an internal memo about the dangers of the company’s ideological echo chamber. For the crime of wrongthink, he was fired by Google and smeared by the MSM. No one listened. The further a …Read full storyHow To Get into Harvard (Part 6) - The Class of 2028Yuri Bezmenov·September 15, 2024Comrades: The Demoralized DIEvy League is grooming another crop of Red Guards to become our future commissar overlords. One school’s student newspaper surveyed the incoming first-years (freshman is now considered a politically incorrect gendered term). The terrifying results demonstrate an urgent need to subvert their subversion.Read full storyHow To Get Into Harvard (Part 5) - Claudine Gay's Bootlicking Bobo and BoardYuri Bezmenov·December 14, 2023Comrades: Harvard has fallen. After almost 400 years, the world’s most powerful university has publicly declared moral and intellectual bankruptcy. I could not have imagined such a stunning collapse, even after ranking Harvard #1 in my Demoralized DIEvy League March Madness tournamentRead full storyHow To Get Into Harvard (Part 4) - An Open Letter to the TrusteesYuri Bezmenov·October 24, 2023To the Trustees of American Universities: The time has come for you to take a stand. For decades, you have overseen the long march of leftist demoralization through your hallowed institutions. Poisonous ideas and Maoist struggle sessions originated atRead full storyHow To Get Into Harvard (Part 3) - DIEvy League Demoralization March MadnessYuri Bezmenov·March 16, 2023Comrades: Welcome to Demoralization March Madness! Just as RISD became RISDIE, the Ivy League has become the DIEvy League. Part 1 of How To Get into Harvard established the initial rankings and methodology, while Part 2 provided a fall semester updateRead full storyHow To Live Not By LiesYuri Bezmenov·October 8, 2023Comrades: Alexander Solzhenitsyn tried to warn us in 1974 before Yuri Bezmenov in 1984. His famous text “Live Not By Lies” is more relevant today than ever. The time has come to stop all the lies. Stop lying to yourself - you are disrespecting the person in the mirror. Stop lying to others - you are disrespecting them. Stop others from spreading lies by…Read full storyHow To Appoint a Commissar (Part 3) - The Teachers Union FuhrerYuri Bezmenov·July 23, 2023Comrades: Becky Pringle and Randi Weingarten are coming for your kids. These two Current Thing Karens lead over 4 million teachers union thugs at the American Federation of Teachers (AFT) and National Education Association (NEA). Neither was elected by citizens, yet they are actively indoctrinating 50 million American public school children. In How To Hi…Read full storyHow To Fire a Commissar (Part 2)Yuri Bezmenov·January 23, 2023Comrades: Administrative bloat in education and healthcare is the real pandemic. In How To Hire/Fire a Commissar, I profiled identarian commissars at RISD and University Hospital. What happens when our institutions become filled with useless and oftentimes toxic administrators? Our country gets dumber and less healthy, Idiocracy style. We need to do to …Read full storyHow To Groom CommissarsYuri Bezmenov·July 25, 2022Comrades: Every commissar spawned from a Maoist struggle session. They are now leading them at USNWR’s Top 15 demoralized universities and beyond. How do commissars like Crystal Williams and Katherine Dinh get started? Here is the story of my first hand experience with commissar grooming on campus.Read full storyHow To Wage a Woke JihadYuri Bezmenov·June 13, 2023Comrades: As you can tell by the title, this is going to be an extra spicy post. DISCLAIMER - I am against collective guilt and believe these parallels only apply to the extreme wings of each group. Moderates in every group have a duty to speak out against regressive practices of radicals.Read full story