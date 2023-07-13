Homeschooling

Comrades: Welcome to Year 3 and Day 1,100+ of “15 days to slow the spread”! This is the first module of the Yuri homeschool curriculum. I am among the dwindling minority of the population that has never gotten COVID, despite never masking or getting an mRNA injection. Almost everyone I know who got jabbed got COVID. Most who did not get jabbed have not gotten COVID, and those who did had mild cases.