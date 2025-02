Comrades: Yuri Bezmenov passed away 30 years ago on January 5, 1993 at the age of 53. If he were alive today, he would have marveled that everything he predicted came true. He tried to warn us. All honor to his name. Today is also my first anniversary on Substack. To mark this occasion, I am changing the title from “How To with Yuri Bezmenov” to